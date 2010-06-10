Carrie Underwood wins big at the CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood needs a bigger awards shelf. Following her big wins in April at the Academy of Country Music Awards, she continued her streak as the big winner at Wednesday”s CMT Music Awards in Nashville, snaring honors for video of the year for “Cowboy Casanova” and CMT performance of the year for “Temporary Home” from her CMT “Invitation Only” special. She was the night’s only multiple winner.

Other top winners included Keith Urban for male video of the year for “Til” Summer Comes Around,” Miranda Lambert for female video of the year for “White Liar” and Lady Antebellum for group video of the year for “Need You Now.”

Kid Rock hosted the performance heavy show, which featured appearances by most of the major winners, as well as Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Toby Keith and several others. John Mayer joined Urban for his performance, while Reba McEntire was joined by “SNL”s” Kenan Thompson, who impersonated the superstar.

Underwood was nominated for three awards, as were Lady Atebellum, Taylor Swift and Jason Aldean. Swift went home empty handed in the fan-voted awards show.

What did you think of the show?