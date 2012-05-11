Carrie Underwood’s ‘Blown Away’ stays still atop the Billboard 200

#Adele
05.12.12 6 years ago

Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” should stay tied down to the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week, as it looks to be the only title that will surpass 100,000 in sales.

With a few days left of reporting until the chart”s Sunday close, the Top 10 looks relatively static with only two new entries: Silversun Pickup”s “Neck of the Woods,” at No. 6 and Tank”s “This Is How I Feel” at No. 9.

Adele”s non-stoppable “21” will be at No. 2 with up to 95,000 copies sold and “Now That”s What I Call Music” at No. 3. Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” and Norah Jones” “Little Broken Hearts” are too close to call for No. 4 with both aiming for 60,000-65,000.

Similarly, while Hits Daily Double has “Neck of The Woods” projected to land at No. 7, that title and One Direction”s “Up All Night” are too close to call with both targeted to sell between 35,000-40,000.

B.o.B”s “Strange Clouds” rounds out the top 10 at No. 10 selling up to 27,000 copies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele
TAGSadeleB.o.BBillboard 200CARRIE UNDERWOODlionel richienorah jonesSilversun PickupTANK

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP