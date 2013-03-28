‘Cars’ take to the skies in new poster for Disney’s ‘Planes’

03.28.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Disney wants “Cars” fans to peel their eyes away from their TVs and laptops, gaze upward and watch the skies. 

The brand new poster for “Planes” shows some of the titular vehicles in mid-flight, with the literally-minded tagline “From above the world of cars.” 

Check out the new poster here:

The planes themselves look exactly like their automobile counterparts, seen in 2006’s “Cars” and its 2011 sequel. Kids and toy manufacturers will love that. 

Comedian Dane Cook voices the lead character of Dusty Crophopper, a small prop plane who dreams of flying in major air races — even thigh he’s afraid of heights. 

The rest of the voice cast features a mix of B-list (or maybe D-list) talent, including Brad Garrett, Teri Hatcher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Cleese, Cedric the Entertainer, Sinbad and Val Kilmer.

“Planes” is a spin-off of Pixar’s polarizing “Cars” franchise. Originally slated to be a straight-to-video release, the film was produced by DisneyToon Studios, who made “Lilo and Stitch” and multiple straight-to-DVD sequels to Disney classics.

“Planes” will be released August 9.

TOPICS#Cars#Disney#Pixar
TAGSCARSdane cookDISNEYPIXARPLANES

