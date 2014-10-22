Cartoon Alpacas Know More About Rising Inequality Than You

#Sarah Silverman #Funny or Die
10.22.14 4 years ago

Want to learn something grim about the world we live in? KEWL! This troupe of colorful camelids, the Unbelievably Sweet Alpacas, just got an earful about class inequality in America. DOUBLE KEWL! Seriously, this is scathing. Listen for the voices of Andy Richter, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, and Billy Eichner too.

TOPICS#Sarah Silverman#Funny or Die
TAGSANDY RICHTERBilly EichnerFUNNY OR DIEmaya rudolphSARAH SILVERMAN

