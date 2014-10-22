Want to learn something grim about the world we live in? KEWL! This troupe of colorful camelids, the Unbelievably Sweet Alpacas, just got an earful about class inequality in America. DOUBLE KEWL! Seriously, this is scathing. Listen for the voices of Andy Richter, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, and Billy Eichner too.
Cartoon Alpacas Know More About Rising Inequality Than You
Louis VIrtel 10.22.14 4 years ago
