Cartoon Network to show unaired ‘Beware the Batman’ episodes as part of Adult Swim’s late night block

(CBR) DC Comics -based animated series “Beware the Batman” has a Cartoon Network return date, but at a much later time slot than most would expect. According to a report last week by Toon Zone , “Beware the Batman” will join the Adult Swim “Toonami” block Saturday, May 10 at 3 a.m. — surprising scheduling given its previous, kid-friendly Saturday morning spot.

In a subsequent report published by IGN on Monday, the site reported that the Toonami airings of “Beware the Batman” will start with the show's first 11 installments, before the show's 15 previously unaired episodes debut in that time slot starting on July 27. It's a fairly clear instance of a network burning off produced episodes of a show that has otherwise been scrapped.

“Beware the Batman,” a CGI-animated Batman series featuring a more hands-on role for Alfred and Katana as a major part of the supporting cast, debuted on July 13, 2013 as part of Cartoon Network's DC Nation block. The show was unexpectedly pulled from Cartoon Network's schedule on October 23, 2013, after 11 episodes had aired. A twenty-six episode first season has been produced.