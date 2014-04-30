Cartoon Network’s ‘Uncle Grandpa’ getting his own KaBOOM! comic

(CBR)KaBOOM! will publish a comic based on Cartoon Network”s hit animated series Uncle Grandpa as part of BOOM! Studios” first-look deal with the cable channel.

Created by Pete Browngardt, “Uncle Grandpa” is a surreal adventure comedy the centers on everyone”s magical uncle and grandfather, who travels the world in his mystical RV, helping children with their problems. Did we mention he”s accompanied by a talking fanny pack, an anthropomorphic dinosaur, a photo cutout of a tiger and a talking slice of pizza? Well, he is.

“When we had the opportunity to sit down with 'Uncle Grandpa' creator Pete Browngardt and pick his brain we were instantaneously inspired by what him and his team have created,” BOOM! Studios Editor-in-Chief Matt Gagnon said in a statement. “Pete is a bona fide comics reader and that can only magnify what we”re doing on the series.”

Uncle Grandpa will make his comic-book debut on Saturday as part of the imprint”s Free Comic Book Day offering, “KaBOOM! Summer Blast”, with the series launching in November. No creative team was announced.

While the relationship between BOOM! and Cartoon Network dates back to at least early 2012, with the premiere of the “Adventure Time” comics, Uncle Grandpa will be the third title under the new first-look deal, following “Steven Universe” and “The Amazing World of Gumball”.