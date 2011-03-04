Cary Elwes saws into ‘Wonder Woman’ pilot role

NBC’s “Wonder Woman” pilot continues to assemble an interestingly eclectic cast, adding Cary Elwes to the mix.

Elwes will play Henry Detmer, CEO of Themyscira Industries in the David E. Kelley-scripted, Jeffrey Reiner-directed pilot.

Of the character, Deadline.com writes, “He runs the day to day operations of the company and acts like an Uncle to Diana although he could be a possible love interest down the line.”

This is a somewhat bizarre and misleading description. Yes, the character on the page oversees Diana/Wonder Woman’s (Adrienne Palicki) business. Yes, he’s an older male character. And yes, it’s made clear that he possibly may have a crush on Diana. Anything else is a matter of making the relationship sound as icky as possible.

Yesterday its was reported that Elizabeth Hurley is in place as a possibly recurring antagonist, while Tracie Thoms has signed on to play the main character’s assistant and best bud.

Credits for Elwes include “The Princess Bride,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Saw.” You may have spotted him in several recent episodes of USA’s “Psych,” or possibly in “No Strings Attached.”