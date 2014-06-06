‘Harry Potter’ vet joins J.K. Rowling’s BBC miniseries ‘Casual Vacancy’

#Harry Potter
06.06.14 4 years ago

“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling is joining the real world with the upcoming BBC adaptation of her book “The Casual Vacancy.”

The cast has been revealed for the BBC One mini-series, which is being produced in association with HBO, and there's at least one “Harry Potter” vet involved.

Michael Gambon — who played Dumbledore in the “Potter” pictures — leads a cast including Keeley Hawes (“Line Of Duty”), Rory Kinnear (“Penny Dreadful”), Monica Dolan (“Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa”), Julia McKenzie (“Notes On A Scandal”), and newcomer Abigail Lawrie.

Based on Rowling's bestselling book, “Vacancy” takes place in the seemingly quite village of Pagford, England, where the death of Parish Councillor Barry Fairbrother sets off a chain of events exposing the town's dark underbelly.

“Casual Vacancy” is being produced by Rowling and Neil Blair's production company Bronte Film and Television. Paul Trijbits (“Saving Mr. Banks”) and Rick Senat will exec produce. 

Shooting begins early July in South West England.

