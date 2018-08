Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is Prada selling yellow leather jumpsuits now? Or are they simply selling limited edition Jason Schwartzmanns? I will take one of each, please. If you’re in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, this very colorful short film set in 1955 Italy will do the trick nicely. It’s very Wes Anderson-esque in that it seem to have much purpose besides being quirky, but it is cute and impeccable nevertheless.

Now give me a shot of the local hooch!

