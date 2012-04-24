Cat Power’s new album ‘Sun’ due in September

After a long wait, a new Cat Power album is set to drop this fall.

Cat Power frontwoman/alter ego Chan Marshall revealed the news on her Twitter. Initially, Marshall tweeted “I HAVE FINISHED MY RECORD IT IS CALLED ‘SUN'” and later added, “‘SUN’ OUT SEPT. 11 BUT WILL GIFT ANOTHER SONG Xx”. That’s not much to go on, but it’s a start for fans.

The soulful indie queen’s last full-length release was “Jukebox,” a collection of covers on which she tackles Bob Dylan, James Brown, Hank Williams and others. Her last original studio album was 2006’s classic “The Greatest.”

Check out the video for the recent Cat Power song “King Rides By,” which may or not be included on “Sun.” Yup, that’s Manny Pacquiao.