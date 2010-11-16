Reminder: Catch Springsteen’s only TV performance to promote ‘The Promise’

New details have emerged on Bruce Springsteen”s appearance on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” tonight, Nov. 16.As we posted last week, “Fallon” will be his only television performance to promote his new boxed set, “The Promise: The Darkness on the Edge of Town Story,” out today.

Springsteen will bring E Street guitarist Steve Van Zandt and keyboardist Roy Bittan with his performance with the Roots, “Late Night”s” house band. The Boss is the only guest booked for the hour, which starts at 12:35 on NBC, and is expected to play two songs.