Catch the first three ‘Orphan Black’ season two teasers here

“We're property.” “Everything we are belongs to them.” “You don't own us.”
“Surrender yourself.”
The battle for clone autonomy is gearing up to return on Sat. April 19 with season two of “Orphan Black.” If that seems like an age from now, BBC America has been releasing one teaser trailer a day since Feb. 26 on their Instagram account (@OrphanBlacktv), with eight on the docket. If that's too much work (c'mon, people!) we've posted the latest three below.
So far, we know a few things — Alison is abducted by men in suits who look like they just escaped “The Matrix” but are likely Neolution goons, Cosima might be using her body as a testing ground (or at the very least looking for a cure to whatever ailment is making her cough up blood), and Sarah gets in some good punches on Rachel. Oh, and the other thing we know? April is too far away and we need “Orphan Black” season two now, now, now!
What do you think of the teasers?
February 26
February 27
February 28
I’m kind of worried based on the trailers. My favorite parts of season 1 was Sarah trying to fit into Beth’s life. Season 2 looking like one big sci-fi conspiracy with comical looking bads and big bads.
In a way it reminds me a big of Prison Break, a show I really liked for 1.5 seasons…then completely went off the rails with the political conspiracy stuff.
Hoping for the best though, she is a very talented actress.
Agreed! I thought this show was great until the end of first season. It seems like they forgot about characters (Paul & Art) for long stretches just to focus on plot development.
Yeah the Dr. Leekie stuff towards the end was my least favorite part of the show.
Oh, I have my fingers crossed. This show was so, so good in the first season, I have to have faith they can deliver the second time around. I’d hate to see Maslany work so hard if the result is meh.