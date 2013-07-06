‘Catching Fire,’ Marvel Phase 2, and ‘Godzilla’ to rule Comic-Con Saturday panels

#Thor #Godzilla
07.06.13 5 years ago

With Spidey, Kick-Ass, Vernoica Mars and Riddick saving the day at Conic-Con’s Friday panels, the just-announced Saturday schedule will bring fans even more superheroes, monsters, tributes and superstars. Among the big films which will panel on Saturday, July 19 at Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con are the highly-anticipated sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Marvel’s Phase Two films “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Thor: The Dark World,” the latest take on “Godzilla,” and Alfonso Cuaron’s star-studded sci-fi epic “Gravity.” Plus, 20th Century Fox will unveil a mystery panel. 

Take a look at this rundown of Saturday’s movie panels: 

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures
Saturday July 20, 2013 10:45am – 1:15pm 
Hall H
This promises to be a studio panel of epic proportions with a diverse slate of films occupying Hall H for two and a half hours. 

First up is the epic redo of “Godzilla,” which finds stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn and Bryan Cranston tangling with the big, green guy. No more details have been revealed about the panel, but director Gareth Edwards proved last year that he knows how to work the room with an early look. 
 
The fantasy film “Seventh Son” boasts a huge cast including Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Ben Barnes, Alicia Vikander, Kit Harington, Olivia Williams, Antje Traue, and Djimon Hounsou. Expect at least a few of them to make the trip to San Diego. 

Those ripped Spartans are returning to Hall H with the sea-based sequel “300: Rise of an Empire,” produced by Zack Snyder and directed by Noam Murro. Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey, Hans Matheson, David Wenham, and Rodrigo Santoro star. 

The sci-fi epic “Gravity” — from “Children of Men” director Alfonso Cuarón — stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts lost in space. After being delayed for some time, it opens in October, so fans should expect to see some previously unseen finished footage from the film. 
Finally, things will get animated with “The LEGO Movie,” a 3D comedy from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“21 Jump Street”) and featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, and Alison Brie, with Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman.
Lionsgate
1:35pm – 2:35pm 
Hall H
The “Hunger Games” franchise is coming to Hall H for the first time, with the anticipated sequel “Catching Fire.” Cast members are promised, although it’s unknown if Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth will be there. Fans will witness new, never-before-seen footage and a Q&A.
Then horror reboot “I, Frankenstein” will also make an appearance, with stars Aaron Eckhart and Yvonne Strahovski, director/writer Stuart Beattie, and graphic novel author/writer Kevin Grevioux on hand to present never-before-seen footage.  
 
20th Century Fox
4:15pm – 5:45pm 
Hall H
Hmmmm…the synopsis says “TBA,” but we’re hoping that Bryan Singer will bring some sort of look at 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” some news about “Dawn of the Planet if the Apes,” and maybe even a very early “Independence Day 2” presence. 
 

Marvel Studios

6:00pm – 7:00pm 
Hall H

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be on hand to delve into the studio’s Phase Two films, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Thor: The Dark World.” Expect some special guests, (hopefully stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans), and some sort of glimpse at “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Feige may even reveal what Marvel has in store for 2015 (“The Avengers 2”) and beyond (“Dr. Strange”? another “Hulk” solo movie?). 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Godzilla
TAGS300CAPTAIN AMERICACATCHING FIREComicCon 2013GODZILLAGRAVITYI FRANKENSTEINMarvel StudiosRise Of An Empireseventh sonthe dark worldthe hunger gamesTHE LEGO MOVIEthe winter soldierTHOR

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP