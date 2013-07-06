‘Catching Fire,’ Marvel Phase 2, and ‘Godzilla’ to rule Comic-Con Saturday panels

With Spidey, Kick-Ass, Vernoica Mars and Riddick saving the day at Conic-Con’s Friday panels, the just-announced Saturday schedule will bring fans even more superheroes, monsters, tributes and superstars. Among the big films which will panel on Saturday, July 19 at Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con are the highly-anticipated sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Marvel’s Phase Two films “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Thor: The Dark World,” the latest take on “Godzilla,” and Alfonso Cuaron’s star-studded sci-fi epic “Gravity.” Plus, 20th Century Fox will unveil a mystery panel.

Take a look at this rundown of Saturday’s movie panels:

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures

Saturday July 20, 2013 10:45am – 1:15pm

Hall H

This promises to be a studio panel of epic proportions with a diverse slate of films occupying Hall H for two and a half hours.

First up is the epic redo of “Godzilla,” which finds stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn and Bryan Cranston tangling with the big, green guy. No more details have been revealed about the panel, but director Gareth Edwards proved last year that he knows how to work the room with an early look.



The fantasy film “Seventh Son” boasts a huge cast including Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Ben Barnes, Alicia Vikander, Kit Harington, Olivia Williams, Antje Traue, and Djimon Hounsou. Expect at least a few of them to make the trip to San Diego.

Those ripped Spartans are returning to Hall H with the sea-based sequel “300: Rise of an Empire,” produced by Zack Snyder and directed by Noam Murro. Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey, Hans Matheson, David Wenham, and Rodrigo Santoro star.

The sci-fi epic “Gravity” — from “Children of Men” director Alfonso Cuarón — stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts lost in space. After being delayed for some time, it opens in October, so fans should expect to see some previously unseen finished footage from the film.

Finally, things will get animated with “The LEGO Movie,” a 3D comedy from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“21 Jump Street”) and featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, and Alison Brie, with Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman.