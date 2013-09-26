Coldplay, Christina Aguilera, The National singing for Katniss in ‘Catching Fire’

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” picked up a few new tunes from artists like Coldplay, Christina Aguilera, The National, The Weeknd and Ellie Goulding for its soundtrack.

As previously reported, Coldplay has already dropped “Atlas” from the set. Aguilera has contributed “We Remain,” a new song that she started teasing just today. Rock chart-topper Lorde is contributing what appears to be her version of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World; her contemporaries Imagaine Dragons and Of Monsters And Men are also in line with fresh material.

The National have added “Lean” to the mix — the song was originally titled “Dying Is Easy” but, as you can imagine, the filmmakers requested a little lighter of a name.

Ellie Goulding has been covering Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” lately, but there’s no word yet if her tune “Mirror” is at all the same thing.

Check out the full tracklist below, which includes two features from The Weeknd, a track from punk icon Patti Smith and recent Immaculate Noise interviewee Santigold, who herself has been dipping more into the filmmaking world.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack (curated by Alexandra Patsavas) will be out in stores on Nov. 19, right in time for the holiday shopping season and the opening of the film on Nov. 22.

The first “Hunger Games” soundtrack made it to No. 1 on The Billboard 200.



Here is the tracklist for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”:

1. “Atlas” – Coldplay

2. “Silhouettes” – Of Monsters and Men

3. “Elastic Heart” – Sia (ft. The Weeknd & Diplo)

4. “Lean” – The National

5. “We Remain” – Christina Aguilera

6. “Devil May Cry” – The Weeknd

7. “Who We Are” – Imagine Dragons

8. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” – Lorde

9. “Gale Song” – The Lumineers

10. “Mirror” – Ellie Goulding

11. “Capital Letter” – Patti Smith

12. “Shooting Arrows At The Sky” – Santigold

13. “Place For Us” – Mikky Ekko

14. “Lights” – Phantogram

15. “Angel On Fire” – Antony and the Johnsons

