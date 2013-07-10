Cate Blanchett is on fire in Woody Allen’s ‘Blue Jasmine’

I think it’s fair to go ahead and stand out here and say Cate Blanchett gives a tour de force performance in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine.” It’s definitely the best thing she’s done since “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” if not “The Aviator” or “Notes on a Scandal.” She takes a shallow concept of a character, really, and injects it with so much withered spirit, flighty contempt and horrified dissatisfaction that you can’t help but expect her name will be in the conversation for awards at the end of the year.
The film is pretty great, too, by the way. It’s not some romp squeezed in between more substantial Allen efforts. It has a lot on its mind, ideas it handles well in both the macro and the micro throughout. But mostly it’s an awesome vehicle for a top-notch cast to unload, with Blanchett way out in front.
Sally Hawkins? She’s always been good at the little details. Bobby Cannavale? I saw him on Broadway a few months back in “Glengarry Glen Ross” and I’ve been a fan since “The Station Agent.” The confidence he brings to a role is staggering. Can we cast this guy in everything, please?
Andrew Dice Clay? He delivers. Peter Sarsgaard? Very well used. Alec Baldwin? There’s not much going on internally with his character and much of what you take away from it is done in the editing, but like Sarsgaard, he’s perfectly utilized. Michael Stuhlbarg and Louis CK are well-situated on the periphery, too, but really, Blanchett pretty much owns the movie.
“Blue Jasmine” is a riches to rags tale about Jasmine (Blanchett), the wife of a Park Ave. investment scumbag (Baldwin) who loses her upper crust lifestyle and is forced to move in with her adopted sister (Hawkins) in San Francisco while she attempts to find her feet. The script (which also deserves some awards attention) unfolds in a very controlled fashion, bleeding flashbacks into Jasmine’s present neuroses and really working as a bourgeois send-up (an old Allen favorite) that nevertheless provides for real empathy. But more on all of that at a later date.
For now, though, I have to imagine even detractors of the film won’t be able to argue against what Blanchett does here. Maybe some will think she goes over the top, I don’t know. I thought she kept a steady eye on that line and never crossed it. The result is probably the best performance in a Woody Allen film since Sean Penn in 1999’s “Sweet and Lowdown.”
Sony Pictures Classics came really close to securing an Oscar for a lead actress last year. Can they get there this time?
“Blue Jasmine” hits theaters July 26.
It pleased you alot more than me. I didn’t dislike it, but I was never enraptured. Of recent Woody, Match Point and Vicky Christina are much more interesting (and better) movies in my opinion. I believe I enjoyed Cassandra’s Dream and To Rome With Love more, as well. That said, it has some skilled cross-cutting between past and present going on, and I expect many people to like it (Midnight in Paris didn’t do it for me, so my Woody proclivities are idiosyncratic). There’s a flatness to the film’s drama. Blanchett was good, and I saw no lapses in her performance, and her accent/speaking style in particular was well done. She’s stronger than the movie, but it’s not a tour-de-force performance like Winslet in The Reader or something, as the character’s dramatic arc should have been more piercing. It comes across as Woody riffing on a younger Ruth Madoff-ish NY socialite stand-in without quite coming to conceive of an intense dramatic conceit.
Haven’t seen Blue yet, but you “enjoyed” Cassandra’s Dream? Eke. One of his worst ever.
oh brother, if you think Winslet in “The Reader” was a tour-de-force performance I won’t even finish reading your post, it’s immediately worthless.
It absolutely is. Her accent and intonations, body language, aura, all uncannily channeled a certain kind of German woman. I have no idea where this The Reader/Winslet snark comes from, but it’s a tremendous performance, at least when she’s not in the old age makeup. Perhaps finally not as accomplished as something Huppert in The Piano Teacher or Vivien Leigh in Streetcar, but very strong indeed. Certainly not deserving of Benny the Moron’s condescension.
Opinions are like assholes and everybody has one :)
Thanks for calling me a moron, but try to read your post again, and tell me and the others that there’s no condescension in it and that you’re not being moronic in the first place.
In fact, I enjoyed both “The Reader” and Kate Winslet in it, but a tour-de-force? not even close. On the Winslet scale that performance is not even in her top 5.
I know we all enjoy different things, but apart from her court scenes, which were indeed tremendously powerful, little else was more than your usual good dramatic performance.
And unline many many many people on the Internet, I do think she was the lead in the film, YET she was not given enough screen-time to truly sell me the character and her personal conflicts.
“Her accent and intonations, body language, aura, all uncannily channeled a certain kind of German woman” …and you must be an eminent expert on how a “certain kind of German woman” sounds and acts because… you said so??? stop sh*tting on Blanchett because your preferred actress is not getting the same critical attention…there’s enough goodwill to pass around.
To Rome with Love was great, while Tall Dark stranger was, to me, even better than Midnight in Paris.
And without going into spoiler territory at all, can I ask if the film is modeled after Streetcar Named Desire as much as the trailer makes it seem?
I’m also curious about the connection to A Streetcar Named Desire.
Midnight in Paris was the worst Woody Allen film I’ve ever seen….and the most boring movie I saw that year. UGH
wow really I thought Rome was awful and not amusing one bit especially after paris which was delightful.
I thought of Streetcar as well.
It seems like a movie that’s aware of A Streetcar Named Desire’s existence in this world, put it that way.
The July release date does present
An obstacle for Blanchett. Can she
maintain enough traction for 6 months to secure a nom? (probably)…but a win? (probably not)..
Midnight in Paris was a summer release and Blue Jasmine marks the serious return of five-time-nominee Blanchett. They Academy will want to someday give her a second Oscar but for Best Actress. She’s more of a lock than the two critically acclaimed indie girls/women.
No Oscar nom for writing, or is this strictly the Cate blanchett show?
I know I’ll get some hate for this….but really, has ANYONE ever given a great performance in a Woody Allen film? Honestly, in my opinion, no. Certainly not the fault of the actors. Woody doesn’t write dialog like actual humans speak. In my opinion, it can still make for a good/great movie…but I could never watch it and think that I witnessed a great performance.
yes practically anyone is Manhattan, Crimes And Misdemeanors, Purple Rose of Cairo, Broadway Danny Rose, and many more.
oh and also Corey Stall in Paris
Revisit STARDUST MEMORIES and pay special attention to Charlotte Rampling, Geraldine Page in INTERIORS, or Sandy Dennis in ANOTHER WOMAN.
Have you SEEN “Hannah and Her Sisters?” “Annie Hall?” “Bullets Over Broadway?” “Husbands and Wives?”
Mira Sorvino, yo.
This is clearly a troll comment. No point taking it at all seriously.
Hello?
Penelope Cruz? Vicky Christina Barcelona?
Ringing any bells?
She was terrific!
so the best actress race could be the Sony Classics ladies – Blanchett, Delpy, Bejo vs. the Weinstein women – Meryl, Roberts, Dench and Kidman. Wonder who gets pushed as first among equals from each side.
Doubtful that Delpy or Bejo can win, although they have great shots at nominations. Blanchett will probaby be Sony Classics’ primary horse.
Drop Sandra Bullock and Kate Winslet in the middle of that feud and we’re likely about to see the most interesting Best Actress race in years. This year Best Actor looks a lot less interesting. If Dern goes supporting, he wins. If he goes lead, he could loose… and in my opinion he would loose to Steve Carell but I don’t see Foxcatcher being released this year.
Any reason to see Blanchett on the screen is enough for me. I was very intrigued by the trailer. So I’m in.
Wow… I’m currently doing a Woody Allen marathon of sorts right now as I’m just set to complete Allen’s decade with Mia Farrow. Then there’s some of his films from the 90s I haven’t seen as well as some of his films from the 2000s and I’ll be hopefully finished by the end of the summer.
Whenever I hear bloggers or critics talk about the next Meryl Streep, I immediately think of Blanchett. She is one of those actresses who should have won every Oscar shes been nominated for.
There is no way in god’s green earth that she should have won for Elizabeth: The Golden Age. She was worthy for Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal, and I’m Not There (which I thought she was revelatory in)…but I can’t for the life of me take away Tilda Swinton’s Oscar. She brought so much detail and internal life to her character in Michael Clayton.
Well, Tilda is just another actress who deserves a multitude of trophies.
Tilda’s performance was good but that type of nuanced and complex acting is expected from great actresses, especially from the likes of Swinton, Blanchett, Winslet, Streep, Dench and Julianne Moore. Most other actors might not be capable of performing to that level, but these actresses are not “most others” and it’s expected that they deliver nuanced and internally-conflicted performances like it’s another day in the office. Blanchett’s interpretation of Dylan in I’m Not There, however, went beyond that expectation to being iconic, and is still remembered years later. I can’t see ANY of the above mentioned actresses inhabiting that role.
All that said, I agree that Swinton was heaps more deserving of the win than Paltrow for Shakespeare in Love.
As for “no way in god’s green earth she should have won” for Elizabeth: the golden age, I agree she might not deserve a win because Cotillard’s performance as Piaf was absolutely extraordinary, as was Julie Christie’s performance, Cate’s nomination was justified. The movie sequel might fall short of the original film but her performance was still good enough for nomination.
The Best performance in allen’s film over the decade was Scarlett Johansson in Match Point.
She was pretty dang great in that…but of course the Academy had to honor such outstanding supporting performances like Frances McDormand in North Country and Catherine Keener in Capote…*sarcasm*
Well, McDormand didn’t deserve it. And Capote is so boring.
I prefer Emily Mortimer in Match Point.
And I also prefer Samantha Morton in Sweet and Lowdown, which might actually be the greatest performance in a Woody Allen movie ever, or at least in the top 5. Jolie’s Oscar should have been hers.
I like Mortimer too, but Scarlet was amazing with her femme fatale.
“The best performance in a Woody Allen film since Sean Penn in 1999’s “Sweet and Lowdown.”
I think Penelope Cruz in Vicky Cristina Barcelona is the latest best performance in a Woody Allen film