Cate Blanchett may play Cinderella’s evil stepmother in new live-action film

Cate Blanchett may be taking on a wicked new role.

The “Hobbit” actress is in talks to play Cinderella’s evil stepmother in Disney’s live-action re-imagining of the oft-told fairy tale, according to The Wrap. Dubbed “Untitled Cinderella Story” at this early stage, the film is set to be directed by Mark Romanek (“Never Let Me Go,” “One Hour Photo”) from a script by Chris Weitz (“About a Boy,” “The Golden Compass”).

Disney set up the re-imagining back in 2010 based on a pitch by “Devil Wears Prada” screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote an earlier draft of the script before Weitz came on board.

Blanchett will next be seen in Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” in which she reprises the role of Elf royal Galadriel. Next year she has Woody Allen’s latest film – a currently-untitled comedy co-starring Alec Baldwin, Peter Sarsgaard, Louis C.K. and Sally Hawkins – and two star-studded new efforts from Terrence Malick: “Knight of Cups” with Christian Bale and Natalie Portman and the project formerly known as “Lawless” opposite Bale, Portman, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara and a host of other big names.

