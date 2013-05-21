‘Catfish: The TV Show’ set to return with a supersized second season

Want a second helping of “Catfish”? Apparently MTV has decided people want exactly that, because the network today announced that “Catfish: The TV Show” will return for a supersized 16-episode second season on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 p.m. This season everything is apparently elevated: the catfish are more sophisticated, the investigations are deeper, and the stakes are higher.

Leading up to the season premiere MTV will air “Hooked on Catfish: The Road to Season Two” on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 P.M. Nev and Max take a break from tracking down wily catfish to unveil a 30-minute preview of stories from the second season. These include a Florida girl who pursues her fiancé whom she”s never met and an Iraq veteran captivated by a sensitive mystery man. In addition, Nev and Max show viewers how they have fun on their few days off.

MTV will also air a marathon of the complete first season on Sunday, June 23 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The marathon, hosted by Nev and Max, will re-introduce viewers to the couples featured in season one, plus give a can”t-miss sneak peek at season two.

The first season of “Catfish” was the highest-rated series premiere at 11:00 p.m. in network history and is the highest rated start to an MTV series since 2007. It was also the highest-rated new cable series of 2012 and Monday”s #1 cable series. Season one averaged a 2.3 P12-34 rating, and drew 2.4 million total viewers.

Will you be watching?