Catherine Tate returning to ‘The Office’

“The Office” is about to get another taste of Tate.
BAFTA nominee Catherine Tate (star of BBC”s enigmatically titled “The Catherine Tate Show”) is returning to the NBC comedy this season, reprising her role as Nellie Bertram.
Bertram is hired by Dundler-Mifflin Chairman of the Board Jo Bennett (Kathy Bates) as a favored special projects manager who works directly for the corporate office, enjoying special attention from Bennett.
Tate’s character was introduced last season as one of the candidates interviewing for the vacant Regional Manager position, after Michael Scott (Steve Carell) left the company.
“Catherine is hysterical,” said executive producer Paul Lieberstein in a release. “We introduced her briefly in last season’s finale and knew she had to be a part of the show somehow. We’ll meet her again as corporate’s special projects manager, and her relationship with Robert California (James Spader) will be far from professional. We’re thrilled that she’s joining the cast.”
Tate has also appeared on BBC”s “Doctor Who,” and in the films “Gulliver”s Travels,” “Monte Carlo,” “Mrs. Ratcliffe”s Revolution,” and “Starter for Ten.”
Oh well. Time to stop watching.
Hey America not everything on British TV is great and needs to be adapted or cast for your entertainment. Some of it is just rubbish.
Ugh. Time to stop watching so.
Not everything on British TV needs to be adapted fir American TV. Most of it is rubbish
The makers of “The Office” seem to think she’s funny for some reason, but based on what we saw last season, I can’t say I agree. Then again, we only saw a couple minutes of her so maybe I’m wrong. Still, I can’t say I’m optimistic.
I have a completely opposite opinion: Now I have a reason to watch this season. I think Catherine is hysterical and will be a breath of fresh air on a dull dull season.
Sheesh. She was the least funny of all the candidates last season.