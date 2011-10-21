Catherine Tate returning to ‘The Office’

“The Office” is about to get another taste of Tate.

BAFTA nominee Catherine Tate (star of BBC”s enigmatically titled “The Catherine Tate Show”) is returning to the NBC comedy this season, reprising her role as Nellie Bertram.

Bertram is hired by Dundler-Mifflin Chairman of the Board Jo Bennett (Kathy Bates) as a favored special projects manager who works directly for the corporate office, enjoying special attention from Bennett.

Tate’s character was introduced last season as one of the candidates interviewing for the vacant Regional Manager position, after Michael Scott (Steve Carell) left the company.

“Catherine is hysterical,” said executive producer Paul Lieberstein in a release. “We introduced her briefly in last season’s finale and knew she had to be a part of the show somehow. We’ll meet her again as corporate’s special projects manager, and her relationship with Robert California (James Spader) will be far from professional. We’re thrilled that she’s joining the cast.”

Tate has also appeared on BBC”s “Doctor Who,” and in the films “Gulliver”s Travels,” “Monte Carlo,” “Mrs. Ratcliffe”s Revolution,” and “Starter for Ten.”