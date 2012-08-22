Catherine Zeta-Jones makes a lovely silhouette in first ‘RED 2’ teaser poster

Bruce Willis, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren are coming out of retirement – again.
The all-star cast has reunited for “RED 2,” a sequel to the surprise-hit 2010 comic-book adaptation that centered on a group of former black ops agents who reassemble when one of them becomes the target of an assassination plot.
Original cast member Mary-Louise Parker (“Weeds”) also returns for the Dean Parisot-directed follow-up, which in addition features newcomers Catherine Zeta-Jones and South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun (“I Saw the Devil”). Previously rumored for the role of a villain is Sir Anthony Hopkins, though the Oscar-winning thesp hasn’t officially signed on as of yet (hence his absence from the one-sheet).
You can check out the striking first teaser poster for the upcoming sequel, which shows the assembled cast silhouetted against a grim, orange-and-purple-hued backdrop, below. After checking it out, let us know whether you’ll be seeing “RED 2” when it hits theaters next year.
Nah, part 1 wasn’t that good, but good enough to make me watch the sequel. One day, when it’s on TV.
Yup! RED was a huge surprise for me so if they can keep the quality up I’ll definitely check it out
I enjoyed RED and will definitely pay to see part 2. Helen Mirren was amazing as well as John Malkovich. Actually, the entire cast was phenomenal.