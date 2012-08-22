Catherine Zeta-Jones makes a lovely silhouette in first ‘RED 2’ teaser poster

08.23.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Bruce Willis, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren are coming out of retirement – again.

The all-star cast has reunited for “RED 2,” a sequel to the surprise-hit 2010 comic-book adaptation that centered on a group of former black ops agents who reassemble when one of them becomes the target of an assassination plot.

Original cast member Mary-Louise Parker (“Weeds”) also returns for the Dean Parisot-directed follow-up, which in addition features newcomers Catherine Zeta-Jones and South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun (“I Saw the Devil”). Previously rumored for the role of a villain is Sir Anthony Hopkins, though the Oscar-winning thesp hasn’t officially signed on as of yet (hence his absence from the one-sheet).

You can check out the striking first teaser poster for the upcoming sequel, which shows the assembled cast silhouetted against a grim, orange-and-purple-hued backdrop, below. After checking it out, let us know whether you’ll be seeing “RED 2” when it hits theaters next year.

Around The Web

TAGSBruce WillisByunghun LeeCatherine ZetaJonesHELEN MIRRENJOHN MALKOVICHMaryLouise Parkerred 2Red 2 posterRed sequel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP