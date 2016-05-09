Catwoman’s Sharon Stone Says She’s Got a Role in a Marvel Movie

The Late Late Show with James Corden recently featured Sharon Stone, Sebastian Stan, and Zach Woods as guests. While Stan was there promoting Captain America: Civil War, it was Stone who dropped a Marvel casting bombshell.

The video doesn't appear to be on YouTube yet, but you can watch the entire episode on CBS.com. After speaking a bit with Stan about Civil War Corden turned to Stone and asked, “Would you do a Marvel movie?” “I'm going to do a Marvel movie,” she replied.

WHAAAAAAAAAT?

Corden was quick to ask Stone, “Is this some kind of exclusive?” and she told him “Yes, but I”m just doing a wee part in a Marvel movie, upcoming, and I can”t tell because you know, you have to sign confidentiality agreements. But I”m going to do a wee part in a Marvel movie now. That”s it.”

However, it's not clear from the brief exchange if Stone means she'll star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film (Stan had no idea what she was talking about) or one of the franchises owned by Sony or Fox. Let's say for the sake of argument she meant the MCU because Marvel has had a tendency in the last few years of bringing in some very big name actors to fill smaller supporting roles in their films. Anthony Hopkins, Michael Douglas, and Robert Redford just to name a few. Who could we see Stone playing and in which film?

The most obvious conclusion for most fans is Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp. I mean, she very specifically used the word “wee,” after all. But I'm hoping they've chosen her for Captain Marvel because I could very much see her playing Carol Danver's superior. Or could she be Helen Cobb, a fighter pilot who Carol took inspiration from.

Captain Marvel sidebar: anyone see the new cover of Glamour Magazine?

Any thoughts? To be honest, I'd also pay good money to see Stone as the main villain in any of the upcoming MCU films. Either way here's hoping her Marvel role wipes our collective memories of her time in Catwoman.