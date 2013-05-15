CBS’ 2013-2014 schedule sends ‘Person of Interest’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ on the move

Still TV’s most watched network by a wide margin (and the season’s top network in the key 18-49 demographic), CBS announced a 2013-2014 schedule with a lot of stability, but a few major shake-ups, on Wednesday (May 15) morning.
The biggest shift is the opening of a long-discussed second comedy hour on Thursday night at 9 p.m., a move that sends established hit “Person of Interest” to the Tuesday 10 p.m. hour CBS has struggled to fill for years.
Also notable is the seemingly inevitable shift of “Hawaii Five-0” to Friday nights in the 9 p.m. hour vacated by “CSI: NY,” opening the door for a pair of new dramas on Monday nights.
Let’s look at things night-by-night:
Monday night will continue to start with “How I Met Your Mother,” which will be entering its final season and leading into “We Are Men,” which features Tony Shalhoub, Kal Penn, Chris Smith and Jerry O”Connell. CBS is keeping “2 Broke Girls” in the 9 p.m. hour leading into the Chuck Lorre-created “Mom,” featuring Anna Faris and Allison Janney. The 10 p.m. hour will be filled by the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced “Hostages” in the fall and then the Josh Holloway/Marg Helgenberger drama “Intelligence” at midseason.
The network’s total viewer juggernaut continues on Tuesday with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” remaining in place and Thursday hit “Person of Interest” shifting over to probably solidify the long-struggling 10 p.m. hour.
Wednesday remains completely untouched. It’s “Survivor,” “Criminal Minds” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” for another year.
“The Big Bang Theory,” TV’s most popular comedy, will kick off Thursday leading into the Will Arnett comedy “The Millers.” CBS is using the Robin Williams comedy “The Crazy Ones” to start its new comedy block, leading into “Two and a Half Men.” “Elementary” will remain in its Thursday 10 p.m. home.
On Fridays, CBS is keeping “Undercover Boss” and “Blue Bloods” in their established hours, plunking “Hawaii Five-0” down in the middle.
Finally, CBS is keeping Sundays untouched, which means another fall of wondering how NFL action will impact “60 Minutes,” “The Amazing Race,” “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist.”
You’ll notice that “Mike & Molly” is being held for midseason. CBS also has the drama “Reckless” and the comedy “Friends with Better Lives” waiting for homes.
CBS TELEVISION NETWORK
2013-2014 PRIME TIME SCHEDULE
(N=New, NT=New Time, all times ET/PT)
MONDAY
8:00-8:30 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER
8:30-9:00 PM WE ARE MEN (N)
9:00-9:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS
9:30-10:00 PM MOM (N)
10:00-11:00 PM HOSTAGES (N)
INTELLIGENCE (Mid-Season) (N)
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES
10:00-11:00 PM PERSON OF INTEREST (NT)
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION
THURSDAY
8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY
8:30-9:00 PM THE MILLERS (N)
9:00-9:30 PM THE CRAZY ONES (N)
9:30-10:00 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (NT)
10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS
9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (NT)
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS
SATURDAY
8:00-8:30 PM COMEDYTIME SATURDAY (N)
8:30-9:00 PM COMEDYTIME SATURDAY (N)
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS
SUNDAY
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE
9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE
10:00-11:00 PM THE MENTALIST
Now we all know why “The Michael J Fox Show” will air at 9.30pm.
I figured they were keeping it away from a potential BBT move to 9:00, but we’ll see if they decide to move it up now.
I guess CBS have given up on Sundays what with the football delays and cable competition.
I thought H50 will move to Tuesday 10PM.
Thursday 2-hour comedy block was predictable. What wasn’t predictable was the benching of Mike & Molly.
Balaji – Why would CBS move an aging show with declining ratings to one of its most valuable time periods on Tuesday night? That was never going to happen. “Hawaii Five-0” has value because of its international value, not because of the ratings it does on CBS’ schedule. Friday was the best home for it. And as for giving up on Sunday, CBS wins that night all spring long and finishes second most of the fall, not sure where they’re giving up.
-Daniel
Because CBS haven’t succeeded in launching a show at 10PM on Tuesdays since possibly “The Mentalist.” I thought H50 will be good pairing with NCIS: LA. They even did a cross over last season. I’m not complaining about “Person of Interest” moving to Tuesday. I just thought they would not move it off Thursdays and that they will move “Elementary” to Sunday. The announced schedule makes sense though. I think CBS wants to invest in Elementary. It was only a moderate success this season. I guess they want to build the show by giving excellent lead-ins.
“Giving Up” might not be the right phrase for the Sunday line up. I watch and like both “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist.” I just thought they will be moved to Fridays.
Please don’t move POI to Tuesday at 10pm because that’s when Sons of Anarchy is on and I’ll have to miss POI.
I know I loved the time on Thursday night :(
Missing shows? Dude, the DVR was invented 10 years ago. Get one.
VERY disappointed to see CSI:NY canceled. I guess it had run its course.
I was done with H50 after this season because of the ridiculous storylines and the general disinterest in the characters. Will the move to Friday be good or bad for its ratings? Being the lead for Blue Bloods should help its cause.
I guess NCIS: Red must have been really terrible to not have been picked up for Tuesday at 10.
Why don’t they bring back Golden Boy??