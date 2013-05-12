CBS adds ‘Reckless,’ ‘Friends with Better Lives’ to its 2013-2014 slate

CBS has sent two more pilots to series for the 2013-2014 season, picking up the legal drama “Reckless” and the James Van Der Beek comedy “Friends With Better Lives.”

Cam Gigandet stars in “Reckless” as a fish-out-of-water litigator who goes South to Charleston for a case involving a police sex scandal and becomes involved with the local city attorney, according to The Hollywood Reporter

“Reckless” is a “Twilight” reunion of sorts, since Gigandet was directed in the pilot by Catherine Hardwicke, who will also serve as an executive producer on the Dana Stevens-scripted drama.

Co-stars include Shawn Hatosy, Michael Gladis, Kim Wayans, Georgina Haig, Anna Wood, Gregory Harrison and Adam Rodriguez.

“Reckless” joins “Intelligence” and “Hostages” on CBS’ new drama slate.

On the comedy front, “Friends With Better Lives” stars The Beek, “Entourage” veteran Kevin Connolly and supermodel Brooklyn Decker” and comes from “Friends” veteran Dana Klein. The multi-cam focuses on , you guessed it, a group of friends.

“Friends With Better Lives” joins “Mom,” “We Are Men,” “Crazy Ones” and “The Millers” on CBS’ comedy slate.

The network’s full schedule, which could include several yet-to-be-announced new shows, will be announced on Wednesday.