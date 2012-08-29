CBS announces ‘Amazing Race’ cast, $2 million twist

CBS has announced the cast for the 21st installment of “The Amazing Race,” also revealing a twist that could make this the most lucrative season ever for the Emmy-winning favorite.

“The Amazing Race” returns to CBS on Sunday, September 30 and the first leg has a twist. If the team that wins the season’s first leg also wins The Race, that team will win $2 million instead of the standard $1 million prize.

That’s not such a longshot. Rachel & Dave won last season’s “Amazing Race” after taking the first leg, as did Season 19 champs Ernie & Cindy [and several other pairings through the show’s history].

While this installment of “The Amazing Race” doesn’t include any returning teams or any retread couples from other CBS reality shows, it’s not devoid of variably familiar faces. The contestants include Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge of “The Fabulous Beekman Boys,” James LoMenzo of White Lion and Megadeth, professional snowboarder (and double amputee) Amy Purdy and former Texas Longhorns long-snapper Trey Wier (stretching the definition of “familiar” as far as it goes).

The season also includes Chippendales dancers, monster truck drivers and a lumberjack.

Check out the pictures and get to know the teams: