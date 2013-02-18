CBS cancels reality series ‘The Job’ after only two episodes

“The Job” has been fired by CBS.

The Mark Burnett-produced reality competition series has been sacked by the network after only two episodes, leaving “Undercover Boss” to resume airing in the timeslot beginning next week. That puts the latter series back in the Friday at 8 PM hour it vacated just two weeks ago for the Lisa Ling-hosted experiment.

“The Job” stuttered out of the gate in its debut episode, pulling in only 4.12 million viewers and an 0.9 rating in adults 18-49. In its second outing it performed even worse, scoring a mere 3.37 million viewers and dropping to an 0.7 rating in the coveted demo. Those are below even the meager numbers “Made in Jersey” managed in the timeslot last fall; that series brought in 6.77 million viewers and an 0.8 in adults 18-49 in its second and final airing.

It is unknown if and when the “The Job”‘s six remaining Season 1 episodes will air.

Source: Deadline