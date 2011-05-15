CBS cancels ‘S#*! My Dad Says,’ ‘Defenders,’ ‘Mad Love’

With most of the TV reporting world concentrating on NBC’s early announcement of its 2011-12 schedule, CBS quietly dispatched three of its unsuccessful first-year offerings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , CBS has canceled “S#*! My Dad Says,” “The Defenders” and “Mad Love.”

Typographers will surely celebrate at the canceling of “S#*!,” but the William Shatner comedy drew a respectable 10.7 million viewers, thanks in large part to airing after “The Big Bang Theory” and mostly not airing opposite “American Idol.” There had been reports that CBS was contemplating another retool of the previously retooled comedy, but that tweaking never materialized.

“The Defenders,” featuring Jim Belushi and Jerry O’Connell, delivered OK numbers in its Wednesday night airings through the fall, but CBS opted to free the time period for its “Criminal Minds” spinoff. Sent to Fridays, “The Defenders” still delivered so-so overall numbers, but dismal figures with young viewers made its cancelation inevitable.

Despite a strong cast including Jason Biggs, Judy Greer and Sarah Chalke, “Mad Love” failed to generate any real heat airing on Mondays this spring. The comedy will still get to complete its full run of episodes, with its finale set for May 16.

Thus far, CBS has only picked up the J.J. Abrams-produced drama “Person of Interest” and the comedy “Two Broke Girls.”

CBS will present its full schedule to advertisers on Wednesday, May 18.