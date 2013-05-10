CBS cancels ‘Vegas,’ ‘Golden Boy’ and ‘CSI: NY’

Soon after picking up six new shows for the 2013-2014 season, CBS began the predictable business of clearing out deadwood to make room for the fresh saplings.
On Friday (May 10) afternoon, CBS cancelled long-running hit “CSI: NY,” veteran comedy success “Rules of Engagement” and the freshman dramas “Golden Boy” and “Vegas.”
All four shows delivered numbers which, quite frankly, several other networks would kill for, but either the ratings weren’t quite able to make the cut on CBS or their costs were too high for the return or CBS just wanted to bring in new blood.
“CSI: NY,” for example, has been a huge success for CBS, logging nearly 200 episodes over nine seasons. And even this season, having escaped cancellation narrowly last spring, “CSI: NY” has done Live+7 numbers of 11.5 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, which serves a purpose airing on Friday night, but not at the cost associated with a show in a 10th season with several big-name stars.
“Rules of Engagement” will get to 100 episodes this month and airing on Mondays at 8:30, the comedy has reliably retained a solid percentage of its “How I Met Your Mother” lead-in. CBS has always been able to move “Rules” around its lineup and plug it into different holes at different times — No, not in a dirty way — but with a seemingly strong comedy development slate, it was apparently just time to move on.
There will be less nostalgic lamentation over “Golden Boy” and “Vegas.”
One of the fall’s most heavily promoted and hyped shows due to the pairing of Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis, “Vegas” premiered solidly, but dipped til it was eventually stumbling so badly CBS moved it to Friday, where it fell under a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 in several airings.
“Golden Boy,” which was supposed to air on Fridays, was given a Tuesday show after “Vegas” slipped, but the time shifting drama failed to even approach those “Vegas” numbers in recent airings.
well we liked Golden Boy,Can’t stand the other junk like How I met Your mother and “Rules of Engagement.Regular T.V. just don’t have nothing any more,and thats a pity!
figures, love CSI NY, & VEGAS, don’t watch the other 2, guess CBS will put some horror, torture, drama, kill, abuse show on, just can’t leave a good time along…if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it
CBS should’ve left Vegas in its Tuesday 10PM slot. I’m going to miss CSI:NY, Vegas and Rules of Engagement. Good riddance to Golden Boy. It’s too bad that junk like 2 Broke Girls is such a hit, because that’s where Rules of Engagement belongs with a 22+ episode season, not a crummy 7 episode season.
That sucks. Wifey and I love ‘Vegas’.
Are you kidding? Vegas is one of the best shows on TV??? CBS could have cancelled CSI: NY long ago. How about putting Vegas in a decent time slot and promoting it….or is that too much trouble for a television network??? Note to all other networks….CBS just handed you a great opportunity. I’m sick and tired of seeing all these reality crap shows and ridiculously stupid “comedies” continuing for decades while great shows like Vegas get cut. Not everyone wants to watch stupidity.
I agree. We watched it every Tuesday night. I have watched Rules of engagement also since the beginning. I am tired of getting into watching something only to have it pulled!
I AGREE!! Only 2 shows we watch(ed) faithfully on network tv anymore…NCIS and Vegas. And the writing on Vegas had just started being worthy of Quaid & Chiklis! The rest isn’t worth our time! Reality?? Even the name is a joke. Hope CBS goes the way of the other 2!
WHY? WHY? I love CSI:NY and Vegas. Are they be cancelled to make room for ANOTHER reality show of some kind…….
Why not drop all the stupid reality shows and leave Vegas and Golden Boy alone. Also love CSI:NY. As Suzy said “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” Just leave well enough alone!! Beam
Stop cancelling all the excellent dramas on television. Golden Boy, Body of Proof, Vegas, CSI: NY what a lost. I really hope “cable” picks up one or more of these programs. You are leaving the public with nonsense with the stupid “reality” programs which I do not like and I do not watch.
I appreciate good drama, and Vegas is just one of the shows that is tops. It has an outstanding cast, and good writers, which together a good show is born. CBS should give it a second chance, and I feel confident that they will be surprised.
so sick of every network cancellign the good shows. everytime i find a show i like if it hasnt been going for YEARS already, it gets cancelled. and now..even running for years and being a big hit isnt safe. Been looking for info on CSI:NY forever. enver got into CSI (LV) but i guess now im left with no choice. I wanted to get into Vegas but jsut too much on that night to get it at the start, was never even aware it was moved to fridays and too hard to catch up anyway. Golden boy is good too..and different despite still being a police drama. it’s actually going into the underground corruption and its effects etc. anyway, jsut sick of all the good tv being cancelled for GARBAGE. hate reality shows and the little 30minute sitcoms for that matter. in the last year or so ive fallen in love with nearly a dozen shows only to find they got cancelled..last year or this. tahts what i get for watching broadcast tv, ive always stuck to cable (where i got hooked on old ones like csi:ny and ncis, house, bones etc..via reruns on USA and TNT etc. No more point in watching anything until it reaches rerun point huh? just gonna get cancelled. these, alcatraz, do no harm, finder, last resort(cant pissibly go on regardless) just to name a few. regardless of the network its a horrible trend. kill off good stuff for more crappy reality and badly written comdey.
loved golden boy,and last resort, also does anyone remember a series with jimmi smits called
cain. about a powerful no nonsense latino family. that was good tv. someone please, bring this show back. m. johnson
I am going to stop watching all the new shows!!! Every time I watch a new show you cancel it!!! I LOVE Vegas and Golden Boy and now you are taking them off. You suck us in and then leave us hanging when you just cancel it and never really end it!!! I will NEVER watch a new show on CBS again! Stop with all the reality shows and leave the good TV alone!
So what about the people that over 50!!!!!!!!! I used to watch CSI NY,until something else I liked was put on the same night at the same time.And I really like Vegas so now it will be gone. So what stupid crap are you putting on. Some of these shows I wouldn’t let my dog watch. Some people will watch anything, I’m not one of them!!!!So when I find one I like,it ticks me off when you take them away. Lets get right……..
Stupid move!!! Getting rid of Golden Boy and CSI NY!!! Good shows being replaced with junk
In my opinion CSI NY, Vegas and Golden Boy are 3 of my favorite shows and I believe CBS is making a mistake removing these three programs. Adding more new comedy shows will not connect with me, I’ll be viewing other channels.
I am still upset they cancelled Jericho years ago. Why I stopped watching new shows!
OMG! I’m with everyone else, every time I get to liking a new show the network always cancels them. I have my dvr set to record these shows when I’m not home, that’s how much I love watching Golden Boy, CSI NY and Vegas. It’s a shame that u cancel these shows and probably replace them with some reality crap show that nobody cares to watch….at least not me!
I am LIVID that Golden Boy is canceled! Where can I write to express my opinion? Does CBS have an email address that people will actually read??
I am so disappointed in cbs the shows I watch faithfully are being cancelled. Please reconsider and give these shows one more chance
Post a comment…dont even think about getting rid of elementary..or so help me……
You all might like watching these shows but are you watching them live? If your DVRing them you do not count towards the ratings and that’s what keeps shows on the air. And I can almost guarantee 75% of you are DVRIng these shows so you can fast forward through the commercials. So say bye bye to your shows if your going to watch them like that.
Cmon CBS! Bring Vegas back. It’s a great show. Give it a decent shot at success! Golden Boy is also a decent show. Give these shows a chance. No more reality BS!
CBS IS foolish . They cancel well acted enteraining shows and keep reality crap.
Vegas is a good show how stupid of you to cancel it.IDIOTS! !!!!
it just goes to show people can’t think past what their wearing to appreciate real drama.
You know, the bigwigs at CBS, NBC, ABC decided to delete shows because our youth of today couldn’t *understand it*.. like Harry’s Law… That was good, interesting, and you found out things you never knew about the justice system.. Just as they took Made from Jersey, or something like that, THE CSI’s which have been good, now taking off Law and Order’s in order for *family guy*, that stupid park animated thing that has absolutely no reason for being on tv… But, people have crappy taste… they want to have dumb shows on that you don’t need to use your brain for.. whereas some of us were raised on shows with our parents that made you think about what would happen next, why, and hope they got the bad guy… Now it’s all about who’s weiner is bigger, who’s got bigger boobs or butts, and the reality shows from hell, that are stupid.. I mean, c’mon… get a porn tape and become famous?! What kind of thing are we teaching our kids… and wow… Real Housewives, Honey Boo Boo Boo, Dance Mom’s… gawd love a duck.. Does no one in America have a brain anymore? And these idiots are being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to spit, piss, semi-shower, and be crude, while we have children and the elderly starving and no homes, but hey, we gotta pay these morons some kinda money.. After all, it’s entertaining… <actually, disgusting all of it?
MzWolfie, You said it All!!
I love Vegas. It was getting better every week
I’m absolutely disgusted with CBS for cancelling “Vegas”! I looked forward to that show every week, primarily because I was In and around Las Vegas in the early ’60’s, and got a terrific kick out of seeing how the vintage strip, its vehicles, and its denizens were portrayed. Without a doubt, Dennis Quaid ranks right up there with Tom Sellick as one of my favorite “good guys”, and I wish all of the cast well in their future endeavors, for whatever network picks them up. Thanks for the memories!
CBS continues to be a disappointment…Golden boy was an intriguing show and Vegas a refreshing and entertaining show. Not to mention CSY NY!!! What in the world!!! I’m shocked and have decided to no longer watch new shows on CBS.
Golden Boy was an intriguing show while Vegas was entertaining and refreshing not to mention the cancelation of CSI NY then pulling the plug of Body of Proof, bring it back then cancel it again. I will no longer watch new shows on CBS, what a disappointing channel. Perhaps its time for CBS to go altogether. I’m still in shock!
