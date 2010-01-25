CBS extends ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Amazing Race’ runs

#Survivor
01.25.10 9 years ago

CBS’ venerable reality franchises are set to return for the 2010-2011 season.

On Monday (Jan. 25) morning, CBS formally announced that “Survivor” has been renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its run to 22 installments, while “The Amazing Race” has been picked up for a 17th journey around the world.

The winner of seven consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, “The Amazing Race” returns for Season 16 on Sunday, February 14. The series’ 15th installment showed year-to-year gains in total viewers and adults 18-49, averaging 11.91 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating.

The 20th installment of “Survivor,” an all-star “Heroes vs. Villains” season, will have its two-hour premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11. Hosted by Emmy winner Jeff Probst, Survivor continues to dominate its Thursday 8 p.m. time slot in total viewers and all of CBS’ target demos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor
TAGSCBSRENEWALSsurvivorTHE AMAZING RACE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP