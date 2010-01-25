CBS extends ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Amazing Race’ runs

CBS’ venerable reality franchises are set to return for the 2010-2011 season.

On Monday (Jan. 25) morning, CBS formally announced that “Survivor” has been renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its run to 22 installments, while “The Amazing Race” has been picked up for a 17th journey around the world.

The winner of seven consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, “The Amazing Race” returns for Season 16 on Sunday, February 14. The series’ 15th installment showed year-to-year gains in total viewers and adults 18-49, averaging 11.91 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating.

The 20th installment of “Survivor,” an all-star “Heroes vs. Villains” season, will have its two-hour premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11. Hosted by Emmy winner Jeff Probst, Survivor continues to dominate its Thursday 8 p.m. time slot in total viewers and all of CBS’ target demos.