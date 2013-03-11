CBS finale dates include two-hour send-offs for ‘Elementary’ and ‘Criminal Minds’

CBS has set its April/May finale dates for the end of the 2012-2013 season, a schedule that includes the usual two-hour finales for “Survivor” and “the Amazing Race,” as well as a couple super-sized drama finales.

First to depart the scene for CBS is “The Good Wife,” which wraps on Sunday, April 28. The early exit allows “The Amazing Race” (and “The Mentalist”) to fill primetime on May 5 and “Survivor: Caramoan” to take up its usual three hours (reunion included) on May 12.

CBS will be splitting up its finales on most of the rest of its schedule. For example, while “Two and a Half Men” and “Person of Interest” will both be done on Thursday, May 9, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Elementary” (with a two-hour finale) will end on May 16. Similarly, “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” will have finales on Monday, May 13, while Monday colleagues “Rules of Engagement,” “Mike & Molly” and “Hawaii Five-0” will end on May 20.

The only night on which CBS’ full slate will end in tandem is May 14, when Tuesday dramas “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Golden Boy” will all have finales.

In addition to “Elementary,” the other CBS drama getting a two-hour wrap is “Criminal Minds” on Wednesday, May 22, the last night of the official season and one week after the “CSI” finale.

The following are season finale airdates for CBS series:

Sunday, April 28

THE GOOD WIFE 9:00-10:00 PM

Sunday, May 5

THE AMAZING RACE 8:00-10:00 PM

THE MENTALIST 10:00-11:00 PM

Thursday, May 9

TWO AND A HALF MEN 8:30-9:00 PM

PERSON OF INTEREST 9:00-10:00 PM

Friday, May 10

VEGAS 9:00-10:00 PM

BLUE BLOODS 10:00-11:00 PM

Sunday, May 12

SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN – FANS VS. FAVORITES 8:00-10:00 PM

SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN – FANS VS. FAVORITES 10:00-11:00 PM REUNION SHOW (From Los Angeles)

Monday, May 13

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER 8:00-8:30 PM

2 BROKE GIRLS 9:00-9:30 PM

Tuesday, May 14

NCIS 8:00-9:00 PM

NCIS: LOS ANGELES 9:00-10:00 PM

GOLDEN BOY 10:00-11:00 PM

Wednesday, May 15

CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION 10:00-11:00 PM

Thursday, May 16

THE BIG BANG THEORY 8:00-8:30 PM

ELEMENTARY 9:00-11:00 PM

Friday, May 17

UNDERCOVER BOSS 8:00-9:00 PM

Monday, May 20

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT 8:30-9:00 PM

MIKE & MOLLY 9:30-10:00 PM

HAWAII FIVE-0 10:00-11:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22

CRIMINAL MINDS 9:00-11:00 PM