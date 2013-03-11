CBS finale dates include two-hour send-offs for ‘Elementary’ and ‘Criminal Minds’

CBS has set its April/May finale dates for the end of the 2012-2013 season, a schedule that includes the usual two-hour finales for “Survivor” and “the Amazing Race,” as well as a couple super-sized drama finales.
First to depart the scene for CBS is “The Good Wife,” which wraps on Sunday, April 28. The early exit allows “The Amazing Race” (and “The Mentalist”) to fill primetime on May 5 and “Survivor: Caramoan” to take up its usual three hours (reunion included) on May 12.
CBS will be splitting up its finales on most of the rest of its schedule. For example, while “Two and a Half Men” and “Person of Interest” will both be done on Thursday, May 9, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Elementary” (with a two-hour finale) will end on May 16. Similarly, “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” will have finales on Monday, May 13, while Monday colleagues “Rules of Engagement,” “Mike & Molly” and “Hawaii Five-0” will end on May 20.
The only night on which CBS’ full slate will end in tandem is May 14, when Tuesday dramas “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Golden Boy” will all have finales.
In addition to “Elementary,” the other CBS drama getting a two-hour wrap is “Criminal Minds” on Wednesday, May 22, the last night of the official season and one week after the “CSI” finale.
The following are season finale airdates for CBS series:
Sunday, April 28
THE GOOD WIFE 9:00-10:00 PM
Sunday, May 5
THE AMAZING RACE 8:00-10:00 PM
THE MENTALIST 10:00-11:00 PM
Thursday, May 9
TWO AND A HALF MEN 8:30-9:00 PM
PERSON OF INTEREST 9:00-10:00 PM
Friday, May 10
VEGAS 9:00-10:00 PM
BLUE BLOODS 10:00-11:00 PM
Sunday, May 12
SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN – FANS VS. FAVORITES 8:00-10:00 PM
SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN – FANS VS. FAVORITES 10:00-11:00 PM REUNION SHOW (From Los Angeles)
Monday, May 13
HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER 8:00-8:30 PM
2 BROKE GIRLS 9:00-9:30 PM
Tuesday, May 14
NCIS 8:00-9:00 PM
NCIS: LOS ANGELES 9:00-10:00 PM
GOLDEN BOY 10:00-11:00 PM
Wednesday, May 15
CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION 10:00-11:00 PM
Thursday, May 16
THE BIG BANG THEORY 8:00-8:30 PM
ELEMENTARY 9:00-11:00 PM
Friday, May 17
UNDERCOVER BOSS 8:00-9:00 PM
Monday, May 20
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT 8:30-9:00 PM
MIKE & MOLLY 9:30-10:00 PM
HAWAII FIVE-0 10:00-11:00 PM
Wednesday, May 22
CRIMINAL MINDS 9:00-11:00 PM
Any word on the thinking at CBS re: Vegas? Is it likely to return next season or is it going to be “one and done”? I watch it and enjoy watching Quaid and Chiklis do their stuff but I presume that Golden Boy being put into its time slot for the rest of the season and it being shunted off to Friday night is not a good thing.
Adam – Yup. Your read is my read. CBS moved “Golden Boy” back to Tuesday because they think there’s a *chance* it might be worth renewing, even though it has already fallen below the numbers “Vegas” was doing there. Sending “Vegas” to Fridays is, barring a semi-miracle, a likely indication that it won’t be back. And since it’s a show that I also kinda like, that’s a bit sad…
-Daniel
Honestly,what it seems like to me is, with Vegas being moved to Friday night at 9 o’clock it seems more likely that Vegas is here to stay and unfortunately it looks like, because of this move, that CSI New York is out. Because CSI New York normally is on Fridays at 9pm and there has been absolutely no word as to whether it was picked up for another season. Which makes me truly sad because I love CSI New York
They always get rid of the excellent shows and leave all the crap…just like when they cancelled CSI..MIAMI!!!!!