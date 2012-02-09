CBS gives pilot order to Melissa McCarthy comedy starring hubby Ben Falcone

02.10.12 6 years ago

CBS has given a late-in-the-game pilot order to a new untitled multi-camera comedy starring Ben Falcone (“What to Expect When You’re Expecting”) and co-executive produced by Falcone’s wife Melissa McCarthy. The show will focus on a 37-year-old man who loses everything in the real-estate collapse and is forced to move back in with his parents.

CBS bought the spec for the pilot, written by Falcone and Larry Dorf, about three weeks ago and quickly decided to go ahead with it, according to Deadline.

Falcone, an actor arguably best known for his recurring role on the Matt LeBlanc sitcom “Joey” from 2004-2006, is also currently working on a big-screen project with McCarthy entitled “Tammy”. The film will have McCarthy playing a woman who loses her job at fast-food restaurant the same day she discovers her husband is cheating on her. She then embarks on a road-trip with her foul-mouthed grandmother. “SNL” vet Beth McCarthy-Miller is attached to direct.

Does the concept for the new show sound like something you’d be interested in watching? Sound off in the comments!

 

