CBS’ ‘Got to Dance’ lands Paula Abdul

After months of flirting with several established shows, as well as new series projects, Paula Abdul has finally found her next television home.

CBS announced on Monday (May 24) that Paula Abdul will serve as lead judge, mentor, coach, creative partner and executive producer on the new reality-competition series “Got To Dance.”

That’s a lot of hats (several probably redundant).

“I’ve spent the better part of my life teaching, mentoring, nurturing-working with so many talented people-and I consider myself truly blessed to be able to continue to do something that I hold so dear to my heart,” Abdul states in the CBS press release. “I am thrilled to be creative partners with Reveille, Shine, and CBS and to present the best new dance talent to American audiences. Each and every week we’ll showcase the challenges and successes of a fantastic group of dancers, as they perform and compete-compelling stories, exciting competition and amazing dance performances are guaranteed.”

CBS describes “Got To Dance,” based on the popular British formula, as “the most inclusive talent search on television.” Amateurs from around the country, within any age range and performing either as solo dancers or groups, will audition in any form of dance. The most talented will get to audition for Abdul and the other expert judges, with the very best from that group advancing to perform in life semifinals and finals telecasts, which will introduce viewer voting component.

“Paula is the perfect fit for “Got To Dance” … an accomplished dancer, choreographer and popular entertainment figure, she has a real appreciation for the talents our dancers will bring each week,” states Jennifer Bresnan, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “As a creative partner, her expertise will provide great insight and a nurturing, creative energy both behind the scenes and on camera.”

“Got To Dance” premiered on Sky 1 in December 2009 and immediately became one of the top-rated pay TV shows of the season. The British incarnation was hosted by Davina McCall, with Ashley Banjo, Kimberly Wyatt and Adam Garcia serving as judges.

Abdul finished her eight-year run as “American Idol” judge last season and has subsequently been rumored for everything from “Dancing with the Stars” to “So You Think You Can Dance” to a new NBC format from Kenny Ortega. She’s sold over 60 million albums worldwide and won numerous awards.

CBS will announce audition information, plus addition judges and a host at a later date.