CBS medical pilot lures Patrick Wilson to small screen

02.19.11 7 years ago
Patrick Wilson is prepared to commit to his first regular TV gig, signing on to an untitled CBS medical pilot.
The project is written by Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”) and will be directed by Oscar winner Jonathan Demme (“Silence of the Lambs”).
According to Deadline.com, the pilot focuses on a Type-A surgeon whose life changes when his ex-wife dies and begins providing instruction From the Great Beyond. So it’s “Ghost” meets “The Doctor”? Hmmm…
The website says that Wilson was an in-demand actor this pilot season and that the pilot will now be shot in New York to accommodate the Broadway veteran.
This would be Wilson’s first series gig, but not his first TV work, as he earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his performance in HBO’s “Angels in America.” On the big screen, his credits include “Little Children,” “Watchmen,” “Morning Glory” and the upcoming “The Ledge.”

Around The Web

TAGSCBSJONATHAN DEMMEPATRICK WILSONpilotSusannah Grant

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP