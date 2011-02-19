CBS medical pilot lures Patrick Wilson to small screen

Patrick Wilson is prepared to commit to his first regular TV gig, signing on to an untitled CBS medical pilot.

The project is written by Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”) and will be directed by Oscar winner Jonathan Demme (“Silence of the Lambs”).

According to Deadline.com , the pilot focuses on a Type-A surgeon whose life changes when his ex-wife dies and begins providing instruction From the Great Beyond. So it’s “Ghost” meets “The Doctor”? Hmmm…

The website says that Wilson was an in-demand actor this pilot season and that the pilot will now be shot in New York to accommodate the Broadway veteran.

This would be Wilson’s first series gig, but not his first TV work, as he earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his performance in HBO’s “Angels in America.” On the big screen, his credits include “Little Children,” “Watchmen,” “Morning Glory” and the upcoming “The Ledge.”