CBS mid-season schedule tries ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ spin-off on Wednesday

In a season where precious little has gone right for the other broadcast networks in terms of new shows, almost everything has gone at least decently for CBS, which hasn’t had to cancel any of its new shows, even though none have turned out to be a breakout hit. So it’s not surprising that CBS would both be the last of the Big Four to announce a mid-season schedule, and that the mid-season schedule would be more about tweaks than wholesale changes.
The big developments:
* Starting Jan. 19, “Blue Bloods” (which has drawn a solid but old-skewing audience on Fridays) gets a four-week tryout Wednesdays at 10 to see how it does in a more high-profile timeslot, and with “Criminal Minds” as is lead-in. It moves back to Fridays at 10 on Feb. 11.
* “Blue Bloods” will be displacing “The Defenders,” which has struggled the most of CBS’ rookies and will relocate to Fridays at 8 starting Feb. 4. “Medium” will have aired its series finale by then.
* When the “Blue Bloods” Wednesday tryout is done, that 10 p.m. timeslot will go to “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” the long-awaited spin-off starring Forest Whitaker and Janeane Garofalo. Slotting the two “NCIS” shows back-to-back has done fine for the network, so the thinking behind a “Criminal Minds” double-feature makes sense.
* “Mad Love,” a sitcom about four young New Yorkers – Jason Biggs, Sarah Chalke, Tyler Labine and Judy Greer – will get the Monday at 8:30 timeslot (leading out of the compatible-sounding “How I Met Your Mother”) starting Feb. 21. That move bumps “Rules of Engagement” to Thursdays at 8:30 starting three nights later, and for the time being bumps “Feces My Dad Says” off the schedule altogether.
CBS also announced that “Chaos,” a light-hearted drama about a group of rogue CIA spies (including Freddy Rodriguez, Eric Close and Kurtwood Smith), will air Fridays at 8 starting April 1.
Whoa. The pie fucker got another job?
Hooray on moving “Shat My Dad Says” to limbo! Hopefully it and “Outsourced” will wither and die on the vine in these slots, leaving us three-for-three on worst shows of the year dying out.
And of course “Big Bang Theory” remains where it is. Unsurprising considering its solid ratings in that slot and the fact that it’s the only thing that might hold its own for CBS against “American Idol,” but I really wish it’d get out of “Community’s” way.
“Feces My Dad Says” made me snort.
Credit to Fienberg on that one. It’s his alternate title.
Tyler Labine? As in Sock? What have you seen of this show, Alan? Any good? (can I ask any more questions?)
Very sneaky, CBS. Moving Rules of Engagement to combat NBC’s Perfect Couples. Both shows are about young(ish) couples, Rules is more established. Smart move by CBS, even though I’m rooting for NBC to turn the corner and start seeing some success.
By “long-awaited” do you mean “no-one-in-the-world-is-waiting-for-another-spinoff-of-another-cbs-old-person-drama?”
Forrest Whitaker is an Oscar winning actor who did awesome TV work on The Shield. I’ll watch just for him
Mad Love has a great cast. Really looking forward to hearing more about it.
By “long-awaited,” I mean CBS has been talking about doing it forever and a day.
Huh, I vaguely remembered hearing about “Mad Love” due to the recasting of lizzy caplan’s role. I definitely like the cast (labine is the one who worries me most as his comedy seems to be way too over the top for my liking, he was one of the few things in reaper that was hard to like sometimes) and I love chalke and Greer and yes, the dude who banged the pie, so this could be a great pair with HIMYM.
I never thought I’d see ‘long awaited xxxxxxx starring Forest Whitaker an Janeane Garofalo’ ever in my life