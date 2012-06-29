CBS officially resurrects ‘Unforgettable’ for 2013

A month-and-a-half after it was one of May’s more surprising cancellations, “Unforgettable” has been resurrected by CBS.

CBS announced on Friday (June 29) that “Unforgettable” has been uncanceled and tentatively scheduled for a 13-episode return in the summer of 2013.

The CBS TV Studios production averaged just over 12 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its first season, delivering the sort of numbers that would have earned a no-brainer renewal on any other network. CBS, instead, decided that the network didn’t have room for the old-skewing drama starring Poppy Montgomery.

Perhaps CBS has been looking at its lackluster programming so far this summer — all repeats and “Dogs in the City” until “Big Brother” returns — and decided that even a fraction of that “Unforgettable” audience would be an intriguing improvement.

Meanwhile, CBS will have to hope that “Unforgettable” doesn’t follow in the footsteps of such cancelled-then-resurrected shows as “Jericho” and FOX’s “Breaking In,” which returned for low-rated second seasons and were cancelled again. Among shows cancelled and then uncancelled by the same network, it would be hard to do better than FOX’s track record with “Family Guy,” so at least there’s hope.

Unless you want to go all the way back to the cancelled and uncancelled “Cagney and Lacey” in the ’80s, CBS has had better luck with picking up cancelled shows from other networks. While “Medium” only aired for two seasons after its cancellation by NBC, CBS got nine seasons out of the NBC castoff “JAG,” plus two wildly successful spinoffs.

The news of the “Unforgettable” resurrection was first rumored on Deadline.com two weeks ago.