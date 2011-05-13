CBS picks up J.J. Abrams and Jonathan Nolan’s ‘Person of Interest’

J.J. Abrams now has two new series coming to television this fall. FOX has already picked up the drama “Alcatraz” and now sources confirm to HitFix that “Person of Interest” has made CBS’ fall schedule.
“Interest” is a one-hour mystery series that features Michael Emerson (“Lost”), Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) and Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) in key roles.
The series is produced by Bryan Burk, Abrams and Jonahtan Nolan (“The Dark Knight”). Nolan also wrote the pilot script.
CBS will unveil it’s entire fall schedule on Wed., May 18.
Hey, since it looks like ABC is going to pass on Terry O’Quinn’s show, maybe Abrams and Nolan can cast him later in the season if they need a nemesis for the good guys :-)
RWG (watching Emerson chase O’Quinn around for a while instead of the other way around)
Refuse to watch anything on CBS,but I might have to make an exception for this one. Hope it doesn’t end up like every other boring CBS procedural.