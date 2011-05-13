CBS picks up J.J. Abrams and Jonathan Nolan’s ‘Person of Interest’

#J.J. Abrams
05.13.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

J.J. Abrams now has two new series coming to television this fall.  FOX has already picked up the drama “Alcatraz” and now sources confirm to HitFix that “Person of Interest” has made CBS’ fall schedule.

“Interest” is a one-hour mystery series that features Michael Emerson (“Lost”), Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) and Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) in key roles.  

The series is produced by Bryan Burk, Abrams and Jonahtan Nolan (“The Dark Knight”).  Nolan also wrote the pilot script.

CBS will unveil it’s entire fall schedule on Wed., May 18.

Around The Web

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams
TAGS2011 UpfrontsBRYAN BURKCBSJ.J. AbramsJimCaviezelMichael EmmersonPERSON OF INTEREST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP