CBS picks up J.J. Abrams and Jonathan Nolan’s ‘Person of Interest’

J.J. Abrams now has two new series coming to television this fall. FOX has already picked up the drama “Alcatraz” and now sources confirm to HitFix that “Person of Interest” has made CBS’ fall schedule.

“Interest” is a one-hour mystery series that features Michael Emerson (“Lost”), Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) and Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) in key roles.

The series is produced by Bryan Burk, Abrams and Jonahtan Nolan (“The Dark Knight”). Nolan also wrote the pilot script.

CBS will unveil it’s entire fall schedule on Wed., May 18.