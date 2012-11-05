CBS plots an ‘NCIS: LA’ spinoff

CBS may be planning an additional extension of the “NCIS” brand because… duh.
According to Deadline.com, “NCIS” and “NCIS: LA” executive producer Shane Brennan would be behind the possible spinoff, which would be introduced in a two-hour planted spinoff airing as part of “NCIS: LA” later this season.
The new “NCIS” vehicle would focus on a mobile team of agents, living together and working together and traveling the country fighting crime. Think “NCIS: Scooby-Doo,” minus the ghosts? Or “NCIS: Road Rules,” minus the hooking up?
“NCIS” was, itself, a planted spinoff from NBC castoff “JAG” and spawned “NCIS: LA” in a two-part planted spinoff in 2009. Since its premiere in September of 2009, “NCIS: LA” has joined the mothership in creating the most watched drama block on TV by a wide margin. Given the success of the “NCIS” brand and CBS’ difficulties generating any drama with even close to the same overall audience for years — including a failed attempt to spin off “Criminal Minds” — the idea that the network would want a third “NCIS” platform is the very definition of a no-brainer.
The arrival of a third “NCIS” would also coincide with the decline of the network’s previous platinum franchise. CBS cancelled “CSI: Miami” last spring and based on its Friday night ratings, the chances of “CSI: NY” lasting beyond its current ninth season are remote. The mothership, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” still a reliable time period winner in its 13th season, appears to be safe.
NCIS LA is a bad show that is a lame, effeminate (you know what I mean) and politically correct hollywood effort at being tough NAVAL cops… it ain’t! The original NCIS is great solely because Mark Harmon portrays a hard-assed for USMC Sargeant that doesn’t tolerate fools and BS.…
I kinda have to agree with you, but to be honest, during season 3 NCIS LA finally found its voice and became a pretty good show that also feels like an NCIS spinoff, interms of character chemistry and interaction.
Let’s hope that the new show is better than the concept sounds like.
I agree with That WereWolf Guy. The first season had very few good episodes. Once they cleaned out the cast, the show got much better. That being said NCIS LA still has a few bad eps a every season.