CBS plots to bring Jim Belushi back to primetime

The corpse of “According to Jim” hasn’t even been in the ground for a year, but Jim Belushi is reportedly ready to return to series television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Belushi has landed one of the lead roles in “Defenders,” an hour-long drama pilot for CBS.

Written by Niels Mueller and Kevin Kennedy, “Defenders” focuses on a pair of Las Vegas defense attorneys, with Belushi set to play Nick Mancini, an alcoholic with marital problems.

David Guggenheim (“Melrose Place”) will direct the “Defenders” pilot.

Belushi’s most recent television credit is the 181 episode run of “According to Jim,” a critically maligned comedy that completed its eighth and final season on ABC last June.

Viewers can get a very different perspective on Belushi in Roman Polanski’s new thriller “The Ghost Writer,” in which he plays a gruff, chrome-domed book editor. Or you can look back to early Belushi roles in films like “About Last Night” and “Salvador” to see how he used to be able to handle drama.

We’re also inclined to note that in 1998, Belushi won the Best Actor award Málaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema for his work in “Retroactive.” It’s not exactly relevant to the issue at hand, but still…