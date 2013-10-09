CBS pulls ‘We Are Men,’ sets ‘Mike & Molly’ for November

If you had “We Are Men” in the pool as the season’s second cancelled show (and first cancelled comedy), give yourself a pat on the back.
Late Wednesday (October 9) afternoon, CBS announced that effective immediately, “We Are Men” has been pulled from its Monday schedule as part of a wholesale overhaul of a night that used to be a network strength, but has become a major weakness early in the new season.
The biggest piece of the move is that struggling third-year comedy “2 Broke Girls” will move up to 8:30 where it can take advantage of the “How I Met Your Mother” lead-in. Formerly a reliable stand-alone hit for CBS, “2 Broke Girls” was down to only 7.27 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, not the sort of numbers CBS needs for a comedy that already has a lucrative syndication deal, but not very much episodic inventory.
CBS is hoping that “2 Broke Girl” was being hampered by “We Are Men,” which attracted dismissive reviews and only drew 5.41 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating this past week. The sitcom will shift to its new home for next Monday’s (October 14) episode.
For the next two weeks, CBS will air rebroadcasts of “The Big Bang Theory” on Mondays at 9:00, which will presumably give a bit of a bump to “Mom,” which has been a middling performer through its first three airings, drawing 6.86 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating.
Starting on November 4, “Mike & Molly” will take over the 9 p.m. time period. That’s an interesting shift-of-fortune for the Melissa McCarthy comedy, which was bumped to midseason for its fourth season, but suddenly finds itself launching an hour and counted upon to support “Mom.”
“Hostages” will continue to air in the 10 p.m. hour despite slipping to a 1.2 key demo rating and an audience of 5.22 million viewers.
“We Are Men” became the second casualty of the fall, coming after ABC axed “Lucky 7” last week. It was pulled after only two airings and despite key demo ratings that would put it ahead of every FOX comedy other than “New Girl,” every NBC comedy other than “The Michael J. Fox Show” and a number of ABC comedies, including “Trophy Wife.”
That leads to the return of the always-fun question: What’s going to be cancelled next?
Will it be “Dads,” with its 3.1 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating?
Will it be “Ironside” if ratings fall in its second airing on Wednesday night?
Will ABC stick with “Betrayal” after two low-rated episodes?
Will NBC be patient with “Welcome to the Family” if the dismally rated comedy falls even further in its second airing?
What’s your guess? And will anybody miss “We Are Men”?
More like “We Are Cancelled”, am I right?
What a shock. Wasn’t this show cancelled early for the last few years? Well, sure not this iteration, but hasn’t this same exact plot been tried as a sitcom for like 3 years in a row? Maybe next year.
Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romaijn takes turns with acting jobs so one of them is always home to take care of their kids.
I think they both purposely pick shows they know will fail so they can keep alternating.
What’s even more amazing is that We Are Men was originally developed back in 2007 before being dusted off in 2012 and signing most of its cast that summer. That means in demand actors like Kal Penn and Tony Shalhoub were tied to this series for over a year before it even aired. That is a hell of a lot of time spent and opportunities missed for something canceled after only 2 weeks.
I don’t watch any of the four shows in your “what’s next?” list.
Why not move “We Are Men” since it’s got good ratings (compared to NBC, ABC, and Fox), even though not good enough for what they want it to do?
MGrabois – There’s nowhere for it to go. And really, its “good” ratings are a reflection of how low numbers are for network comedies these days, unless you happen to be in the immediate sphere of “The Big Bang Theory.”
But mostly, “We Are Men” was pretty bad. And CBS obviously didn’t believe in it on any level. So there wasn’t much point in trying anything with it.
-Daniel
We Are Men’s second episode got a 1.8 rating, and it’s likely the third would drop even farther if it had aired, as is the norm. So far this fall, Monday reruns of The Big Bang Theory have been doing 1.8 ~ 1.9 (and ~2.2 for Thursday repeats), and new episodes of Mike & Molly last spring were pulling in 2.3 ~ 2.4. There’s no reason to keep We Are Men around if you have those kind of alternatives ready. Yes, the other networks would love to have a comedy doing 1.8, but they’d also kill to be able to have repeats that can beat that without the cost of producing anything new.
Jerry O’Connell will get a new show soon. He always gets a new show. He and Chi McBride.
Ironside and Betrayal are next
Instead of blaming “We Are Men” exclusively for “2 Broke Girls” poor ratings, how about blaming “2 Broke Girls” for the fact that, you know, it’s a terrible show? Just a thought. (This is by no means a defense of the terrible “We Are Men” btw.)
I don’t think anybody is “blaming” “We Are Men” for “2 Broke Girls’s” problems. Rather, like Dan says, CBS is hoping that was the problem and is hoping that they can get the ratings back up by putting the show back after HIMYM.
The fact that the first week ratings for 2 Broke Girls were pretty low, even after a highly rated one-hour HIMYM premiere show that the show was having problems even before We Are Men came on.