CBS renews ‘Good Wife,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Tis the season for early renewals for the fall of 2010-11.

In the same week that FOX ordered a second season for “Glee” and ABC picked up more “Modern Family,” “The Middle” and “Cougar Town,” CBS decided to formally announce that “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Good Wife” will be back next season.

Given that “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Good Wife” are the season’s two most-watched new shows, nobody will probably be all that shocked.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is the top new program of the season, averaging 16.8 million viewers. The “NCIS” spinoff, starring Chris O’Donnell and L.L. Cool Jay, also averages a 3.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

“The Good Wife” has been nearly as dominant, regularly winning its Tuesday 10 p.m. lost in most key measures, averaging 13.7 million viewers and a 3.0 rating in the key demo.

“Two great new series, fronted by talented stars on one big night of television,” states Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re proud of these shows and what they’ve accomplished on Tuesday night.”