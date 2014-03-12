CBS renews ‘The Big Bang Theory’ through 2016-2017

There are casual ways to lock down your hits and look to the future.
FOX ordered a second season for “Sleepy Hollow” early in the fall, while NBC did the same for “The Blacklist” just a couple months later. FOX ordered two seasons of “Glee” last spring, a deal it may be regretting as “Glee” ratings find new ways to crater each week.
But when it comes to looking forward, those three renewals all look like child's play compared to what CBS did for “The Big Bang Theory” on Tuesday (March 12).
CBS has announced that “The Big Bang Theory” has been renewed for three additional years, carrying the Thursday comedy through the 2016-2017 season. The deal will carry “The Big Bang Theory,” currently in its seventh season, through season 10.
“Comedy is a big part of our schedule, and 'The Big Bang Theory' is the biggest comedy force on television,” blurbs Nina Tassler, Chairman, CBS Entertainment. “This multi-year deal further strengthens our network”s position for future seasons and marks another chapter in the great partnership CBS enjoys with Warner Bros. Television for delivering audiences the best in comedy. We”re proud to work with and showcase the incredible talents of Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and this amazing cast every week.”
Writing about “The Big Bang Theory” on the Internet will inevitably bring out angry “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” fans who swear they don't know a soul who watches “BBT,” while everybody they know watches hipper, edgier comedies. That doesn't change the fact that, using some DVR wiggling, “The Big Bang Theory” averages 19.79 million viewers weekly, including a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49. Not only is “The Big Bang Theory” TV's most-watched comedy, a crown it has held since the 2010-2011 season, but “Big Bang Theory” repeats on CBS would easily be TV's second most-watched comedy. This will also be the comedy's second straight season as TV's top comedy in the 18-49 demographic.
In addition, “Big Bang Theory” has won a pair of Television Critics Association Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while star Jim Parsons is a three-time Emmy winner.
A three-season renewal sounds like a lot, but one wonders how long ABC, FOX, NBC or The CW would want to lock up any show averaging nearly 20 million viewers.
Excited? Enraged? Impressed? Whatever?
I’ll put it out there for the internet… I watch The Big Bang Theory. I also watch the “prestige comedies” as well. BBT is some lowest common denominator stuff, and if I catch myself flicking through repeats I find that I barely remember most of the salient “plot points” from the last couple of years. It’s a laundry folder, but I can’t help but think it’d gain more “artistic” cred if it embraced the fact that it’s characters are about as insufferable a set of human beings as the gang on Sunny, instead of the mining the classic comedy veins of “Sheldon’s autistic and Raj and Howard are gay for each other”.
??? The entire premise of the show is the no one can deal with Sheldon and they are only friends because they couldn’t be friends with anyone else.
It will never gain artistic cred because too many people watch it. Nothing can be cool if your parents watch it too. Are you new to television?
You mean the entire premise of the show as was explained in the “it’s a wonderful life” episode this year? Penny and Bernadette are “functional adults”, and Leonard could and has proven to be capable of maintaining human relationships outside the show, but they’re maintained in the orbit of Sheldon out of mix of sitcom rules and pity for the guy whose obvious developmental neurosis is played for laughs.
And yeah, shows like the Sopranos, Breaking Bad, ER, GoT, Mash, Cheers, those shows were WAYY too popular to get critical acclaim… oh wait.
I watch Community and Parks & Rec. I also watch The Big Bang Theory. Yes, it’s a bit “lowest common denominator” (the audience reaction track has been way too amped up lately). But it’s funny. Things can be funny in different ways.
I watch Parks & Rec and Community. I also watch Big Bang Theory. Based on the ratings, kind of sure I’m not alone.
And if you’re not watching Big Bang, you’re missing a pretty good show.
I watch all three (BBT, P&R and Community). I also watch Blacklist AND Hannibal AND gasp, Justified.
I KNOW…how can someone possibly watch these different shows and enjoy each and every one of them? It boggles the mind!
/sarcasm
The one thing I hope they do moving forward with BBT is to improve the Penny and Leonard dynamic. When Amy and Sheldon seem like a more functional couple, there is a problem.
“The one thing I hope they do moving forward with BBT is to improve the Penny and Leonard dynamic”
Absolutely! I stopped watching BBT this year because it is now to the point that Penny and Leonard have to end up together because they are horrible people and no one else would put up with each other.
I’ve laughed more times during the two terrible episodes of Mixology than I have intermittently watching TBBT. The fact that it is the #1 most watched comedy shows how the American populace has devolved.
I think people should remember that FOX renewed Glee before Cory passed away. if he had lived, the ratings would have most likely maintained what they had last season. They did start the season with 5 million. It only cratered after the tribute, in fact, where it truly began to crater was after the episode where they hinted at a possible Sam and Rachel relationship in the future. That put a lot of people off and the ratings have never recovered.
Froggy – The “Glee” ratings had been in a steady decline and while there’s no question that Cory’s death didn’t HELP, I suspect this is basically where ratings would be one way or the other. I was astounded by the two-year “Glee” renewal, as were many/most TV reporters in similar shoes… It was a studio/Ryan Murphy deal, not a deal related to on-air ratings.
-Daniel
I like Big Bang, Parks and Rec, and Community. I watch Community live and catch up on Big Bang. It’s silly to compare the two ratings wise, because Big Bang was a breakout hit before Community even aired. I think Community is better, even, but I still like Big Bang Theory in a different way.
Dan,
I would say that everyone I know watches TBBT and none of them watch Community or Parks and Rec. TBBT is one of my must see shows each week along with Arrow, Hannibal, Grimm and when they return Orphan Black and Doctor Who. It is not Frasier or Cheers but it is funny and enjoyable.
“angry “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” fans who swear they don’t know a soul who watches “BBT,” while everybody they know watches hipper, edgier comedies.”
Neither Community or PAR are very funny. BBT is hilarious. And another thing – “hipper, edgier” is code for cynical and/or dirty. BBT does an evil thing – it makes you feel good.
Community/Parks are a great many things, but cynical/dirty are definitely not valid descriptors. As for BBT making people feel good, I’m curious as to how it does that, is it mainly by making you feel better about yourself by showing how exaggeratedly flawed the characters are? If anything, Parks is probably the most optimistic show on TV
I agree with the above response, Parks is so optimistic and sunny it will blind you, it’s also hilarious. The characters on Community and Parks so obviously care about each other. If anything TBBT (which I don’t hate) is less “feel good”. It panders to the nerd community and many of the jokes are mean spirited (that’s the norm for Chuck Lorre). Either way I don’t begrudge it’s success.
Community is for nerds who love to laugh. TBBT is for people who like to laugh at nerds
“evolution1085 Community/Parks are a great many things, but cynical/dirty are definitely not valid descriptors.”
They’re talking about the fans, not the shows.
“Community is for nerds who love to laugh. TBBT is for people who like to laugh at nerds.”
Yes, exactly. And everyone who has been calling TBBT “lowest common denominator” is also correct. It’s lowest common denominator because all of the jokes on that show are easy, obvious, and predictable, which means anyone can get them. They’re low balls. Which is fine for people who either don’t want to put in the mental effort to laugh at smarter shows or don’t have the required intelligence (or comedic sensibilities) to do so, but I don’t think TBBT should ever be considered brilliant or deserving of awards when its jokes could be written by anyone who has seen enough sitcoms to know the tropes and cliches. As a Community fan, I resent TBBT for this reason, not because it competes in the same timeslot as Community.
“They’re talking about the fans, not the shows.”
No they’re not. It says “hipper, edgier comedies”, not “hipper, edgier people.”
Two and a half men is the funniest show on TV right now.
as someone who still finds himself regularly watching Two And A Half Men–THERE IS NOTHING ON FOR ME TO WATCH IN THAT TIMESLOT. (Not gonna watch Grey’s Anatony, tried Reign and found it incredibly boring, NBC literally took away the options they had in that hour where I actually was watching MICAHEL J FOX over Two And A Half Men when the two of them were head to head and now that FOX has taken away RAKE and moved it to Fridays–that’s done as an option too.
SO AS SOMEONE WHO WATCHES NEW EPISODES OF TWO AND A HALF MEN ALMOST BY DEFAULT—I can honestly say even more now than its ever been at any other point during its run–its a repeat of Three’s Company each and every week. And much like Three’s Company–nobody ever learns anything so everyone is free to repeat the exact same mistakes on next week’s episode.
I wouldn’t mind that so much though if Ashton Kutcher were allowed to show the spacey, goofball side of himself as he did for years on “That 70’s Show” but I swear that either HE’S more concerned or the writer’s are more concerned with making him seem more likable and sympathetic as opposed to seeing him occasionally act like a jerk. I’m not saying he needs to act like a jerk but he’s such a non-entity as a character–that we’re three seasons in on him being on the show and I STILL Don’t Know what makes him tic as a character other than the fact that he’s kind, patient, and occasionally annoyed by Jon Cryer. They couldn’t think of anything else to define his character other than “rich?”
This is coming from someone who more or less likes the show too. I don’t feel its awful or terrible or any other number of adjectives people have thrown at it over the years–but I feel like they have EVEN LESS of an idea on what to do with Kutcher now than when they first introduced him and toyed with the idea of having him be some kind of vague–new age-y hippie-ish guy.
I watch Big Bang and the lower rated, higher acclaimed comedies. I used to look down at Big Bang, but I gave it a chance with an open mind (and I recommend anyone who dismisses it to do the same), and I’m happy I did. It’s very funny, and I’m glad it’ll be on the air for a while.