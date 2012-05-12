CBS renews ‘Two and a Half Men’ for season 10

Senior Television Writer
05.12.12 2 Comments

In one of the least surprising renewals of the pre-upfront season, CBS has ordered a 10th season of “Two and a Half Men.”

Despite the firing of Charlie Sheen, “Men” was actually up this year with new star Ashton Kutcher, with an increase of 13 percent among total viewers and 27 percent among adults 18-49. It remains the second most-watched sitcom on television and third among the 18-49 demographic.

The only reason “Men” wasn’t renewed weeks ago along with most of CBS’ other hits is that Kutcher had only signed a one-year contract to see if he liked being on the show. Negotiations were recently completed with CBS and Warner Bros. to bring him, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones back for season 10.

TAGSASHTON KUTCHERJON CRYERTwo And A Half Men

