CBS renews ‘Two and a Half Men’ for season 10

In one of the least surprising renewals of the pre-upfront season, CBS has ordered a 10th season of “Two and a Half Men.”
Despite the firing of Charlie Sheen, “Men” was actually up this year with new star Ashton Kutcher, with an increase of 13 percent among total viewers and 27 percent among adults 18-49. It remains the second most-watched sitcom on television and third among the 18-49 demographic.
The only reason “Men” wasn’t renewed weeks ago along with most of CBS’ other hits is that Kutcher had only signed a one-year contract to see if he liked being on the show. Negotiations were recently completed with CBS and Warner Bros. to bring him, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones back for season 10.
It is not true about these ratings LIARS !!! There were big AT THE BEGINNING because of the Sheen controversy, epople were curious that is all but now the ratings are FAR LOWER that with Sheen on it, the truth this show is now unfunny and should be cancelled ASAP !
Lucy – I know you’re not going to come back and read follow-ups, but you’re only partially correct. Recent ratings are SLIGHTLY lower than in the last few episodes of the Sheen era. This is true. But the year-to-year drop in the ratings is smaller than the year-to-year drop in the last two years of said Sheen era. The drop is in line with the way ratings drop for any nine-year-old show and it remains CBS’ top comedy on Mondays.
-Daniel