CBS renews ‘Under the Dome’ for Summer 2014

Shocking news: The most popular scripted network TV series in recent memory has been renewed.

Oh, stop feigning surprise.

CBS announced on Monday (July 29) as part of its Television Critics Association press tour presentation that “Under the Dome” has been picked up for a 13-episode second season.

As a special treat, CBS also revealed that Stephen King, author of the mammoth “Under the Dome” tome, will write the Season 2 premiere.

“We”re excited to tell more stories about the mystery of the dome and the secrets in Chester’s Mill, and are thrilled to have the master storyteller himself, Stephen King, tell the first one of next season,” blurbs CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler.

Thus far, “Under the Dome” has averaged 13.84 million viewers and 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, including various amounts of DVR and OnDemand viewership. CBS also cites Amazon.com’s claim that episodes of “Under the Dome” have been watched by more customers than any series in Amazon Prime’s history.

“It ends with a hell of a cliffhanger, so if we’re not lucky enough to come back for another season, you guys are just screwed,” series executive producer Brian K. Vaughan told a Comic-Con crowd regarding the season finale.

Fortunately, we will not be screwed.