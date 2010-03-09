CBS renews ‘Undercover Boss’

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, CBS has ordered a second season of the uplifting (for some people) reality series “Undercover Boss.”

Now the show will just have to figure out how it can still work its magic with a large percentage of the American workforce possibly on to its tricks. Just remember the lessons of “Joe Millionaire 2,” CBS.

“Undercover Boss” premiered after the Super Bowl and drew an audience of 38.7 million viewers, making it the biggest new series premiere since 1987 and the most watched premiere ever for a reality series.

By including that Super Bowl audience, CBS is able to claim that “Undercover Boss” is averaging 18.74 million viewers and a 7.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The actual numbers since the show moved into its regular time slot at 9 p.m. on Sundays have been lower, but “Undercover Boss” has held up well in recent airings.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the series and how audiences seem to connect to it on several levels,” states Jennifer Bresnan, Senior Vice President, CBS Alternative Programming. “The wish fulfillment of seeing the top boss perform jobs of the rank and file is universal, and the employees’ stories discovered at each company are often relatable and inspirational.”

On “Undercover Boss,” CEOs try out different jobs at the lower levels of their company, learning valuable lessons and taking advantage of a weekly hour of free commercial time.