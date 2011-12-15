CBS sets ‘Amazing Race 20’ premiere, shifts ‘Undercover Boss’ and ‘Gifted Man’

CBS has done some minor juggling to its midseason slate, shaking things up on Fridays and Sundays.

The lynchpin of the shift is that the 20th installment of “The Amazing Race” is now set to premiere on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m.

Because of the early premiere of “The Amazing Race” — listed as TBD on CBS’ original midseason premiere — “Undercover Boss” will have only a short run on Sundays. After returning to start its third season on Sunday, January 15, “Undercover Boss” will air two additional times on Sunday before shifting to Fridays at 8 p.m. on February 17.

CBS has had difficulties drawing eyeballs for scripted dramas on Fridays in the past couple years with this season’s time slot occupant, “A Gifted Man,” pulling in a decent audience but very low numbers among adults 18-49.

With “Undercover Boss” taking over at 8 p.m., “A Gifted Man” will shift to 9 p.m. also on February 17. The Patrick Wilson drama will continue its slightly truncated first season through March 23.

“CSI: NY” will be shelved temporarily, but will return on Friday, March 30.