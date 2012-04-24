CBS sets ‘Big Brother’ schedule for Summer 2012

CBS announced its summer reality TV schedule on Tuesday (April 24), with premiere dates for returning favorite “Big Brother,” dating series “3” and repeating the previously announced premiere for “Dogs in the City.”

Since the other two shows are unproven commodities, the “Big Brother” dates are probably most important to the majority of HitFix readers (if any of the dates are “important,” truly).

“Big Brother,” featuring returning host Julie Chen, will premiere on Thursday, July 12 at 9 p.m. The show will also air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting on July 18 and Sundays at 8 p.m. starting on July 15. The season’s first live (if you’re on the East Coast) eviction show will be on July 19.

As for “3,” the dating show, featuring three single women of different ages, life experiences and backgrounds looking for love, will premiere on Sunday, July 22 and will air after “Big Brother” through the summer.

It was previously announced that “Dogs in the City,” featuring New York City dog wrangler Justin Silver, will premiere on Wednesday, May 30.