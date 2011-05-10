CBS sets its ‘Big Brother’ schedule for summer

“Big Brother” fans can finally set their schedules for another busy summer of PoV competitions, HoH showdowns and shocking evictions.

CBS announced on Tuesday (May 10) that “Big Brother” will kick off its 13th season on Thursday, July 7 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The venerable reality favorite will continue with its established schedule, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. (starting July 10), Wednesdays at 8 p.m. (beginning July 13) with elimination episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. (the first shut-in goes home on July 14).

As usual, Julie Chen will host the live eviction shows on Thursdays.

CBS also announced a summer launch date for the new reality series “Same Name,” which will be paired with “Big Brother” airing at 9 p.m. on Sundays starting July 24.

On “Same Name,” a well-known celebrity will switch places with a civilian with the same name. The start and their same-name counterpart will spend a week experiencing each other’s lives.