CBS sets May finales including two-hour ‘Survivor,’ ‘Amazing Race’ enders

CBS has set its 2010-2011 finale dates for May.

The busy schedule stretches from the May 1 finale for “Undercover Boss,” through the May 25 finale of “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”

As usual, the schedule includes a two-hour “Survivor” finale (followed by an hour-long reunion show which will feature the crowning of the “Redemption Island” winner), set for May 15. Also getting a two-hour finale the week before is “The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.”

Here’s the straight-forward finale list: