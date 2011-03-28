CBS sets May finales including two-hour ‘Survivor,’ ‘Amazing Race’ enders

CBS has set its 2010-2011 finale dates for May.
The busy schedule stretches from the May 1 finale for “Undercover Boss,” through the May 25 finale of “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”
As usual, the schedule includes a two-hour “Survivor” finale (followed by an hour-long reunion show which will feature the crowning of the “Redemption Island” winner), set for May 15. Also getting a two-hour finale the week before is “The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.”
Here’s the straight-forward finale list:
SUNDAY, MAY 1
9:00-10:00 PM “Undercover Boss”
SUNDAY, MAY 8
8:00-10:00 PM “The Amazing Race” (two hours)
10:00-11:00 PM “CSI: Miami”
THURSDAY, MAY 12
9:00-10:00 PM “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”
FRIDAY, MAY 13
9:00-10:00 PM “CSI: NY”
10:00-11:00 PM “Blue Bloods”
SUNDAY, MAY 15
8:00-10:00 PM “Survivor: Redemption Island” (two hours)
10:00-11:00 PM “Survivor: Redemption Island Live Reunion Show”
MONDAY, MAY 16
8:00-8:30 PM “How I Met Your Mother”
8:30-9:00 PM “Mad Love”
9:30-10:00 PM “Mike & Molly”
10:00-11:00 PM “Hawaii Five-0”
TUESDAY, MAY 17
8:00-9:00 PM “NCIS”
9:00-10:00 PM “NCIS: Los Angeles”
10:00-11:00 PM “The Good Wife”
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
9:00-10:00 PM “Criminal Minds”
THURSDAY, MAY 19
8:00-8:30 PM “The Big Bang Theory”
8:30-9:00 PM “Rules of Engagement”
9:00-11:00 PM “The Mentalist” (two hours)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
10:00-11:00 PM “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior”
Join The Discussion: Log In With