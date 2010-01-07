CBS sets ‘Miami Medical,’ ‘Rules of Engagement’ premieres

CBS has settled some of the more mysterious pieces of its midseason schedule, announcing a home for the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced “Miami Medical” and a return for the comedy “Rules of Engagement.”

“Miami Medical,” the network’s lone midseason scripted drama, will premiere on Friday, April 2 at 10 p.m. The series, which predictably focuses on trauma surgeons (it was formerly “Miami Trauma”) in Miami, will take over the “Numb3rs” slot after that long-running procedural completes its season order.

Jeremy Northam, Lana Parrilla, Mike Vogel, Elisabeth Harnois and Omar Gooding lead the “Miami Medical” ensemble cast.

“Rules of Engagement” will return for its fourth season on Monday, March 1. With “The Big Bang Theory” safely entrenched in the usual “Rules” time period at 9:30, the comedy will air at 8:30, following “How I Met Your Mother.”

Yes, that means that the first-year comedy “Accidentally on Purpose” is on the move. The Jenna Elfman sitcom will make its way to Wednesdays, premiering its first new episode in that 8:30 time slot on March 31, after “Gary Unmarried” has finished its season order.