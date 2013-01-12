CBS sets summer premieres for ‘Under the Dome,’ ‘Big Brother’

CBS has announced summer premiere dates for the high profile event series “Under the Dome,” the return of “Unforgettable,” the new installment of “Big Brother” and whatever the network decides to call its incarnation of “The Great British Bake Off.”

The adaptation of the UK baking smash is up first, launching on Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Might we suggest “The Great American Bake Off” would be a good title for the show, which finds amateur Americans competing in baking challenges?

“Under the Dome,” a 13-episode series based on the Stephen King bestseller and adapted by Brian K. Vaughan, will premiere on Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m., pushing “Hawaii Five-0” repeats off to Fridays. CBS has yet to begin production on “Under the Dome” and no cast is in place, but Niels Arden Oplev is directing the pilot and the network plans to begin promotion during the Super Bowl.

CBS will get give “Big Brother” an early start, premiering the new season on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. Episodes will air Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m. until July 17, when eviction episodes shift to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, July 26, “Unforgettable” stars its long-delayed second season. The Poppy Montgomery memory-based procedural was cancelled last spring and then resurrected for a summer run in the summer.