CBS sets ‘Undercover Boss,’ Rob Schneider comedy for midseason premieres

As NBC was announcing a midseason lineup turning its schedule upside down and benching several beloved favorites, CBS quietly announced a midseason lineup that introduces two shows and benches “Rules of Engagement.”

How very “CBS.”

CBS’ midseason schedule, revealed on Monday (November 14) includes only minor shakeups on Thursday and Sunday nights.

Effective on January 12, “Rules of Engagement” will go on hiatus and CBS will premiere the new Rob Schneider comedy “¡Rob!” in the 8:30 time slot after “The Big Bang Theory.” The “Animal” star plays a man who marries into a large, tight-knit Mexican-American family. The comedy also stars Cheech Marin, Claudia Bassols, Diana Maria Riva, Eugenio Derbez and Lupe Ontiveros.

Then, effective on Sunday, January 15, CBS will bring back “Undercover Boss” for its third season airing in the 8 p.m. hour currently occupied by “The Amazing Race.” CBS promises that “The Amazing Race” will return at some point at midseason, but its premiere will be announced at a later date.

Otherwise, nothing is changing at CBS.