CBS’ ‘Supergirl’ casts Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant

#Supergirl
Senior Television Writer
02.23.15

CBS' “Supergirl” pilot has cast a familiar name to play a familiar character from elsewhere in the comics Super-universe, hiring “Ally McBeal” and “Brothers & Sisters” alum Calista Flockhart to play Cat Grant.

Introduced into Superman comics in the '80s, Cat was a sexpot reporter at the Daily Planet and romantic rival of Lois Lane's for Clark Kent's affections. On TV, she's previously been played by Tracy Scoggins in “Lois & Clark,” and by Keri Lynn Pratt on “Smallville.” The character is getting a bit of a reinvention here, described by Warner Bros. as “A self-made media magnate and founder of CatCo, Cat Grant started her career as a reporter and has built her company into a global powerhouse. Kara (series star Melissa Benoist) works at CatCo as her assistant.”

Thoughts?

